‘Wicked’ extends play date in Manila

After kicking off the season with a positively Ozmopolitan Gala, Wicked continues to play to packed houses and standing ovations night after night.

Now, due to huge demand for tickets, the producers of Wicked have announced that they are adding one final week of shows to the Manila season. As such, Wicked is now playing at The Theatre at Solaire until March 19.

Wicked is the incredible untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between Glinda, a popular blonde girl, and Elphaba, a misunderstood, green-skinned girl, from the beginning when they were just sorcery students at Shiz University, until they eventually fulfilled their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Originally intended to run until March 12, the cast includes Jacqueline Hughes (Elphaba), Carly Anderson (Glinda), Bradley Jaden (Fiyero), Steven Pinder (The Wizard and Doctor Dillamond), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Iddon Jones (Boq), Emily Shaw (Nessarose) and Jodie Steele (who performs the role of Elphaba at certain performances).

Tickets are available at ticketworld.com.ph