Wicked ‘thrillifies’ with season extension

Award-winning musical will now play until March 12

The producers of Wicked are ‘thrillified’ to announce that the West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz will be extending its stay in Manila by adding another full week of shows at The Theatre at Solaire.

In November, it was revealed the international tour would boast an outstanding array of West End and UK actors leading the cast for the show’s season in Manila—including Jacqueline Hughes (Elphaba), Carly Anderson (Glinda), Bradley Jaden (Fiyero), Steven

Pinder (The Wizard and Doctor Dillamond), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Iddon Jones (Boq), Emily Shaw (Nessarose) and Jodie Steele (who performs the role of Elphaba at certain performances).

One of the world’s most celebrated, spectacular and successful stage musicals of all time, Wicked first premiered in Manila in 2014, where it opened to rave reviews and went on to enjoy a highly successful seven-week run, attracting sell-out audiences.

Producer and Chief Executive of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions, James Cundall, said “Wicked has always received a rapturous response from Philippine audiences, since its premiere performance on January 22, 2014.

We are thrilled that once again Wicked looks set to captivate Manila, with tickets for this return season proving so popular that we have added an extra week. Our cast is very excited about performing to such an enthusiastic fan base, and to introducing this amazing show to new audiences.”

Completing the cast are Kyle Anthony, Joe Atkinson, Sam Brown, Hannah Cadec, Joel Cooper, Nicholas Corre, James Davies-Williams, Natasha Ferguson, Elizabeth Futter, Zoe George, Amy Goodwin, Alex Jordan-Mills, Stuart MacIver, Tom Mather, Stacey McGuire, Sara Morley, Emily Olive Boyd, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Dean Read, Paul Saunders, Elisha Sherman, Joshua St Clair and Hannah Veerapen.

For ticket details, visit ticketworld.com.ph.