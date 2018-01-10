Wider ramifications of nuclearization

NUCLEAR weapons are considered weapons of mass destruction for at least one reason. They could wipe out indiscriminately (with regard to military versus civilian personnel) the whole population of cities (as the atomic bomb, the precursor to nuclear bombs, inflicted on Hiroshima and Nagasaki), with lingering radiation affecting the health of wider regions for generations to come.

After World War 2, as the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States commenced and accelerated, all the five permanent powers of the United Nations Security Council acquired nuclear weapon capabilities. In particular, the Soviet and the Western camps engaged in a precarious standoff that has come to be called mutually assured destruction (MAD). As the acronym implies, it is a wager which in the eyes of the general public borders on insanity, for it expects the participating nuclear powers to maintain such a nuclear force size that if any one nuclear power launches an annihilating nuclear strike against another, the retaliation strike from the latter will similarly be able to destroy the former. It is this MAD threat that is supposedly keeping the various nuclear powers from being trigger-happy with the nuclear launch buttons.

And the five permanent UNSC permanent powers are in a sense regarded as custodians of peace and stability, the huge arsenal of nuclear weapons they keep and maintain notwithstanding. The nuclear non-proliferation treaty reached in the latter part of the last century was essentially an international mechanism to keep nuclear-weapons capabilities largely within the hands of the original nuclear powers, while allowing for the harvesting of nuclear energy for peaceful use, such as electricity generation, in most other countries. Of course, such a global nuclear-weapons control regime may be argued to be unfair towards the majority of countries not already in possession of nuclear weapons. But such has always been the international governance arrangement after World War 2, when the five victor countries emerged to become the UNSC permanent powers with veto powers over many matters involving international conflict and peace.

In the last decade of the last century, India and Pakistan successively declared themselves to be nuclear powers, albeit with limited arsenals. The world reacted with initial indignance, but have since gradually accepted the “facts on the ground,” with scarcely any nuclear-related sanctions imposed on the two rival powers in South Asia. At least several other countries which have secretly researched on or were harboring nuclear-weapons ambitions also became more open and strident. Iran insisted its nuclear research was meant for peaceful developmental usage, although most in the international community have a different view. In any case, after many years of intense negotiation, the representative powers of the global community reached a deal with Iran that was supposed to dissuade it from nuclear weapons development but allow for peaceful nuclear use. With the recent Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, it remains to be seen whether the deal could indeed achieve its intended purposes.

North Korea of course presents an even more challenging task for the region and indeed the world to deal with. Unlike Iran which has always been coy about its nuclear ambition and proved to be amenable to compromise, North Korea is quite blatant with its nuclear “achievements,” not only loudly announcing them on the world stage, but also openly testing its nuclear devices and long-range missiles, much to the chagrin of most neighboring countries. To passively allow North Korea to achieve its nuclear-weapons ambition would thus amount to an overt affront to the international nuclear non-proliferation efforts. Yet to attempt to stop North Korea by force would also trigger international power struggle, not least among some superpowers.

Even setting superpowers aside, the nuclearization of North Korea will have other regional strategic ramifications. If North Korea does weaponize its nuclear capabilities, it would arguably only be a matter of time before other regional powers, such as the much harassed South Korea and Japan, also start to contemplate similar moves for self-defense purposes. This could especially be so in view of the Trump worldview of withdrawal from American commitments overseas. If the US is likely not there to protect you against a belligerent nuclearized neighbor, what choice do you have but to nuclearize yourself?

And even further setting aside a regional nuclear-weapons race, a nuclearized North Korea would set off at least a heightening of regional tensions. The more vocal right-wing elements in Japan, for example, would call even louder for amendments to the post-war peace constitution of Japan which renounces war and allows Japan to maintain a self-defense force only. An arguably “remilitarized” Japan would of course incur the ire of other neighboring powers. The strategic domino effects go on and on, with dire consequences for the region and the world. That is why the nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will remain the main strategic dilemma for some time to come.