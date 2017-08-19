Widow of late Chinese Nobel laureate reappears in video

BEIJING: The widow of late Chinese Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo has resurfaced in an online video, weeks after her friends raised concerns about her fate at the hands of the authorities. Liu Xia was last seen in government-released images of her dissident husband’s sea burial on July 15, and China has been under international pressure to free her and let her travel abroad. Liu Xia, 56, has been under de facto house arrest since her husband won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010, despite having never been charged with a crime. “I am recovering in a province outside of Beijing. I ask you to give me time to mourn,” said Liu in the minute-long video posted Friday on YouTube, a website blocked in Communist-ruled China. Dressed in a black t-shirt and black trousers, Liu Xia was sitting on a sofa next to a coffee table while holding a lit cigarette. “I will see you one day in top form.

