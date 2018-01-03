Wife of abducted police officer dies

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The wife of a police officer who was abducted in a KTV Bar in North Cotabato reportedly died over depression on Tuesday after learning about her husband’s fate. Florelie Cui, wife of Insp. Menard Cui, deputy chief of police of President Roxas town, who was suffering from cervical cancer, died at Kidapawan Doctors’ Hospital. The police officer’s mother, Felomina Cui said it was Florelie who received the call from the President Roxas Police Office that a group of gunmen took her husband on December 28 while drinking with friends inside a KTV Bar. She said although Florelie was afflicted with cancer the abduction of Menard caused depression and aggravated her daughter-in-law’s sickness leading to her early death. When Florelie learned of the bad news she could no longer get up from her bed and had a hard time of breathing prompting the family to bring her to the hospital where she passed away days after. The family and relatives of Cui are appealing to the group of armed men, suspected to be New People’s Army rebels, to release him to pay last respect to his wife.