THE ESTRANGED wife of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista has alleged that he has close to P1 billion in unexplained wealth stashed away in several bank accounts but which the poll chief has denied.

In a 10-page affidavit she submitted to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) last week, Patricia Paz Bautista, 47, said that Bautista had several passbooks from the Luzon Development Bank and HSBC.

In a separate interview, Bautista accused his wife of trying to extort money from him to sustain her alleged lavish lifestyle.

Indicated in the affidavit were:

* deposits at the LDB branch in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, amounting to P227,701,053; LDB Makati branch, P101,519,909;

* dollar and peso accounts at the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) amounting to $12,778.30 and P257,931.60, respectively; and

* Hongkong dollar deposits at HSBC in Hongkong amounting to HK$948,358.97.

She also said that Bautista, in his 2016 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN) only declared P176.3 million worth of personal and real properties.

She said that Bautista had 14 properties, of which two were not declared, including a property in San Francisco, California.

She also said that Bautista had foreign investments in Bauman Enterprises Ltd. in British Virginia Island, Mantica Intl. Ltd. in Brunei and Mega Achieve Inc. in Anguilla.

Bautista’s wife claimed that the Comelec chairman stopped financial support to her and their children.

She filed a case of Violence Against Women and Children before the Office of the Prosecutor of Taguig City. WILLIAM DEPASUPIL