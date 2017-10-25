Wife of detained Quezon ‘pusher’ slain

LUCENA CITY, Quezon: A lone unidentified gunman shot dead the wife of a detained top drug dealer of this province along the national highway in Barangay Ilayang Iyam of this city, on Tuesday night.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon Police provincial director, identified the victim as Arlene Briones-Alcala, 38, estranged wife of Sajid Alcala, a nephew of former Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala.

Police said Arlene, with an unidentified friend, was driving her car towards Tayabas City at about 6:30 p.m., when the suspect on board a motorcycle drove near the driver side and shot her several times before speeding off.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds in the body and was declared dead upon arrival at Lucena United Doctor’s Hospital and Medical Center.

Police did not give details on the status of the victim’s companion.

Scene-of-the-crime operatives found four bullet holes on the driver’s side window and other portion on the victim’s Honda civic car.

Armamento has instructed Lucena Police to conduct dragnet operation against the gunman and secure possible witness to shed light on the killing.

Police added the victim was arrested in her house at Barangay Isabang, Tayabas City last September 21 and confiscated about 2.01 grams of marijuana seeds, .84 grams of shabu, two magazines and five bullets for caliber .45 pistol, one pistol receiver lock and pistol case.

Meanwhile, the victim’s estranged husband, Sajid, listed as high value target of Lucena Police for drug pushing, was arrested on November 21, 2016 in Sariaya, town. He was nabbed with his younger brother Cer Olliriz, alias Red-Red, and four others – Joel Jamilla Lambit, Noel Gabriel Abutin, Dona May Radones Abastillas and Yumiko Angela Tan.

He is detained at Bureau of Jail Management and Penology district jail in Pagbilao, Quezon.