Wife whose husband died in battle can seek pension

Dear PAO,

My deceased husband, a soldier of the Armed Forces of the Philippines for 10 years, was killed while in the line of duty. Can he still be deemed a veteran for the purpose of obtaining a surviving spouse’s pension? Thank you.

Lauren Anne

Dear Lauren Anne,

Definition of the term “veteran” is expressly provided under Section 2(a) of Republic Act 6948, as amended by RA 9396, to wit:

“(a) Veteran – any person who: (1) rendered military service in the land, sea or air forces of the Philippines during the revolution against Spain, the Philippine-American War and World War II, including Filipino citizens who served with the Allied Forces in Philippine territory; (2) was a member of the Philippine Expeditionary Forces sent to the Korean War and the Philippine Civic Action Group sent to the Vietnam War and (3) rendered military service in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and has been honorably discharged or retired after at least twenty (20) years total cumulative active service or sooner separated while in the active service in the AFP due to death or disability arising from a wound or injury received or sickness or disease incurred in line of duty.” [Emphasis supplied.]

In your situation, you stated that your deceased husband died in the line of duty, which is included in the above-mentioned definition of the law. Hence, your deceased husband is considered as a veteran for the purpose of obtaining the pensions mentioned in RA 6948, as amended.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.