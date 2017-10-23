Wiggins, Timberwolves silence Thunder

LOS ANGELES: Andrew Wiggins thwarted the Oklahoma City Thunder’s comeback bid, launcing a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 115-113 NBA triumph on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

Wiggins’ banked in shot from near halfcourt denied new Thunder signing Carmelo Anthony a signature moment with his new club. Anthony had put Oklahoma City up with five seconds remaining.

“I could see how much time was left,” Wiggins said. “I got as close as I could and let it go.

“Everything worked perfectly,” Wiggins added. “When it left my hands it felt amazing.”

The result left the crowd in Oklahoma City—not to mention the Thunder—stunned by a second straight defeat.

Anthony, acquired in September from the New York Knicks in a blockbuster trade, finished with 23 points.

Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 27 points apiece. Towns also pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook, coming off a six-point performance in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday, shook off a slow start to score 31 points with 10 assists for Oklahoma City.

But his late-game heroics weren’t enough after the Thunder’s lackluster start.

He scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer with 30 seconds remaining that tied the game at 110-110.

Towns answered with another basket, and after Anthony’s three-pointer put the Thunder up again Wiggins swooped for the win.

Westbrook wasn’t convinced that the hard screen set by Towns that freed Wiggins for the game-winner—and knocked down the Thunder’s Paul George—was legal.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he’d leave it to NBA officials to “deal with that stuff”.

Center Steven Adams was a lone bright spot for the Thunder in the early going, scoring 14 first-half points. But even though his efforts helped the Thunder outscore the Timberwolves by 10 points in the paint in the first half, it was Minnesota who led at the break 61-54.

The Timberwolves led 88-75 going into the fourth. The Thunder opened the final period with a 14-6 scoring run before their late charge ultimately fell short.

The Brooklyn Nets, stung by the injury to Jeremy Lin in the first game of the season, nevertheless notched a second straight victory with a 116-104 home win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Green light

Allen Crabbe, playing limited minutes as he continues his recovery from a pre-season ankle injury, produced 20 points, including a three-pointer with 4:37 left to play that broke a 99-99 tie and put the Nets ahead for good.

Crabbe was efficient in his 25:38 minutes on the court, coming off the bench and making seven of 12 shots and four of the Nets’ 11 three-pointers.

“They give me the green light to shoot the ball, so it’s not going to hurt me to get them up,” Crabbe said. “The basket looks bigger and bigger after each one I make.”

Kyrie Irving fined for NBA fan spat

Kyrie Irving is off to a rocky start with the Boston Celtics after the league slapped the point guard with a $25,000 fine on Sunday for verbally abusing a Philadelphia 76ers fan.

The exchange took place at halftime of the Celtics 102-92 win on Friday over the 76ers when a fan made a reference to Irving’s former teammate LeBron James as the teams were heading to the locker rooms at the Wells Fargo Center arena.

“Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 for using inappropriate language when responding to a fan,” league vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe said in a statement.

The Celtics aquired Irving in an offseason move after he demanded a trade from the NBA finals runner-up Cleveland Cavaliers.

It is the second time in as many days the NBA has fined one of its players for an incident with a fan. On Saturday VanDeWeghe announced that DeMarcus Cousins had been fined $25,000 after the New Orleans Pelican player got into a heated exchange with a female fan during a game in Memphis.

The fan in Philadelphia reportedly yelled “Kyrie, where’s LeBron” as the Celtics walked past, drawing a response from Irving.

Irving admitted he yelled at the fan, which was caught on video, but when asked by ESPN.com if he had any regrets said, “Hell no”.

Irving then talked about the exchange like it was a run in with another NBA player.

“At the end of the day, we’re human. It’s in the heat of the moment, and frustrations arise. We were at halftime, we were down by four, in an environment, a season opener in Philly,” he said.

The Cavaliers’ trade of Irving to the Celtics for guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, rookie centre Ante Zizic and two draft picks in August was one of the league’s blockbuster deals of the off-season.