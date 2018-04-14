Wilcon Depot 2017 profit grows 56%

HIGHER net sales bolstered Wilcon Depot, Inc.’s net income last year by 56 percent.

In a disclosure, Wilcon said net profit grew to P1.38 billion in 2017, or P498.2 million higher than the P886.8 million registered in 2016.

Net sales surged to P17.7 billion, higher by 43.9 percent from the P12.3 billion recorded in 2016. This covers only three quarters of operations from April 1, 2016 when the retail business was transferred from parent Wilcon Corp.

Considering the first three months of 2016 under the parent, net sales should be at P15.96 billion, Wilcon said.

The strong results were driven by a consistent same store sales growth of 6 percent and the opening of five new depots in first class cities outside Metro Manila.

Chief Finance Officer Mark Andrew Belo said sales from the five new stores already accounted for 2.5 percent of sales for the year, notwithstanding that all but one started operating in the second half of the year.

Comparable sales grew at a steady 6 percent for two years in a row following sustained marketing efforts and continuous store improvements. The Company’s flagship format, the depot, accounted for 96.9 percent or P17.2 billion, while sales generated by the smaller home essentials format stores comprised the remaining 3.1 percent or P550 million of total sales.

“We attained our target margin expansion for 2017 with a 29.7 percent gross profit margin primarily by increasing the contribution to total sales of our higher margin products and more efficient sourcing process to achieve timely sales incentives and purchase discounts,” Belo said.

In comparison, gross profit margin in 2016 was 27.4 percent.

“The improved gross profit margin more than made up for the rise in operating expenses, brought about mainly by the accumulation of front-loaded expenses associated with new store openings,” he added.

Operating expenses as a percentage of sales settled at 20.3 percent last year against 18.6 percent a year earlier as a percentage of sales for the nine months of commercial operations.

This year, the company said it will continue to expand its business portfolio by putting up of 24 more depots.

“We expect these new opportunities coupled with a steady growth tack from our existing stores to drive our growth momentum,” Belo said.