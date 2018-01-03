Wilcon Depot breaks ground for its newest store

Wednesday, January 3, 2018
    Wilcon Depot, the country’s most trusted name in home improvement and construction supply, continues with its mission to provide more Filipinos with nothing but exemplary products and services in their home improvement and construction supply needs after they broke ground for the construction of their newest depot store in Naga City.

    Photo shows (from left) Olga May Carcedo of Wilcon; Louie De Castro, president of ASDEC Construction; SenenEustaquio, maintenance manager of Wilcon; Nicholas Agbing, assistant vice president for merchandising; Andy Ching; Sergio Dela Cruz Jr., Wilcon project contractor; Isagani Robles, Wilcon project manager and architect Nikon Aguilucho graced the groundbreaking of the upcoming branch at Barangay Del Rosario, Naga City.

    Wilcon, persistent in their aspiration of expanding the company’s territory to reach and serve a wider market, held the groundbreaking of its very first store in the Bicol Region area last November 24, 2017.

    Wilcon continues to add more branches year by year as they aim to reach their target of opening 65 stores nationwide by the end of 2022. For more information about Wilcon, log on to their website at www.wilcon.com.ph and follow their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram @wilcondepot.ph.

