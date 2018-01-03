Wilcon Depot breaks ground for its newest store

Wilcon Depot, the country’s most trusted name in home improvement and construction supply, continues with its mission to provide more Filipinos with nothing but exemplary products and services in their home improvement and construction supply needs after they broke ground for the construction of their newest depot store in Naga City.

Wilcon, persistent in their aspiration of expanding the company’s territory to reach and serve a wider market, held the groundbreaking of its very first store in the Bicol Region area last November 24, 2017.

Wilcon continues to add more branches year by year as they aim to reach their target of opening 65 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.