Wilcon Depot launches 39th outlet

Wilcon Depot, the country’s leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, opened its 39th store in Cagayan De Oro on September 8, 2017. Being its third branch in the Mindanao region, the recent opening is in line with the company’s plans of expansion in key cities of the country.

The launching of the Cagayan de Oro branch started with a motorcade along the nearby barangays and was joined by Wilcon’s valued suppliers and industry partners. The opening event continued at the store with a ribbon-cutting rite and store blessing to officially declare that the store is open for business. Wilcon Founder and Chairman Emeritus William Belo, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, and EVP-Chief Product Officer Careen Belo were joined by Mayor Oscar Moreno and Rep. Maximo Rodriguez Jr. of Cagayan de Oro, Kohler Country Manager Jonathan Kwong, and LIXIL Water Technology Country Manager Alen Alban during the launch of the store.

“Wilcon commits itself into helping its customers materialize ideas for their homes,” Ong said.

Cagayan de Oro will surely get the satisfaction in experiencing the best shopping service. With numerous brands to offer, Wilcon maintains uniformity for the interior of their depot store that is organized, clutter-free, and comfortable that leads to efficiency in their operations and at the same time helps the customer to shop with ease.

Wilcon Depot CDO has a total sales area of over 12,000 square meters accommodating the extensive and quality home building materials ranging from tiles, sanitary wares, appliances, plumbing, tools and hardware. It also provides DIY (do-it-yourself) items such as electrical, building materials, automotive, doors and mouldings, outdoor living, paints and sundries.

Driven by its goals of providing customer satisfaction and unparalleled services, the company offers a wide array selection of strong and reliable local and international brands in the market, arranged in an organized and clutter-free manner inside an air-conditioned big box format store.

Exclusive brands

Wilcon continuously gives assurance to its clients that the brands it carries are those with superior quality. It also presents various product showrooms and displays Wilcon’s exclusive brands like Grohe and Kohler Sanitarywares, Franke Kitchen Systems, Pozzi Bathroom Solutions, Koller Bathtubs and Shower Accessories, Direct Hardware; while Rocersa and Grespania Tiles are showcases in the Tile Studio. Heim home interior and Heritage home furniture are featured at the Living, Kitchen, and Bath (LKB) showroom. And adding to its extensive product line-up is the newly launched Alphalux lighting solutions.

Every Wilcon store has free parking spaces, reliable delivery service, and tile cutting service. They also provide a service that allows customers in creating their desired 3D layout through a computer software with cost estimate and product list made possible in Design Hub section inside the store. Valued customers can also avail their Wilcon Loyalty Card for free and enjoy promo exclusives and offerings.

Wilcon Founder and Chairman Emeritus William Belo stated that Wilcon is on its 40th year, and assured it will take another milestone hand-on-hand with Cagayan de Oro in providing innovative solutions to achieve a more sustainable and comfortable life to Kagay-anons. Wilcon will also keep on building bigger ideas and greater opportunities, and is set to open five more stores outside Metro Manila this year.

Visit Wilcon Depot’s newest branch in Zone 5, Cugman, Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental. To learn more about Wilcon, log on to www.wilcon.com.ph. Also follow them at their social media accounts at facebook.com/wilcondepot.ph and instagram.com/wilcondepot.ph.