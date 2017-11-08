Wilcon on a mission to save La Mesa Watershed

Wilcon Depot, Inc. in its vision to improve environmental sustainability, conducted a tree-planting activity last September 17, 2017 in La Mesa Nature Reserve in partnership with ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya’s environmental arm, Bantay Kalikasan. As one of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the tree-planting activity is in line with the Protect-A-Hectare Project, in which the company has become part of Save the La Mesa Watershed Project by adopting 10 hectares of land at the area.

Wilcon Founder and Chairman Emeritus William T. Belo, Wilcon President and Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, Wilcon SEVP-Chief Operating Officer Rosemarie Ong and EVP-Chief Product Officer Careen Belo spearheaded the activity together with company officers and employees in planting 4,000 seedlings on the ten hectares of land.

The activity started with a brief lecture on environmental awareness by David F. Azurin, Project Operations Head of Save the La Mesa Watershed Project. The campaign aims to get the public involved in saving the 2,700-hectare La Mesa Watershed Area by adopting trees.

According to Belo, this is the second time the company has conducted such an activity. Last 2011, Wilcon planted 450 Cupang trees over one hectare of land at the La Mesa Nature Reserve. Aside from tree-planting activities, another green advocacy was the Run for Environment, which the company held last 2016, and an Eco Trail run, a fund raising drive that supports La Mesa Nature Reserve for its environmental projects.

Wilcon is driven by its advocacy to build an environmentally conscious nation and commits itself towards leaving a legacy to help supply water and clean air to the Filipino community. Being firm in its commitment to help save the environment, Protect-A-Hectare Project is proof of their intent to create a better and greener future for all. As Wilcon continues to build big ideas for tomorrow’s comfort, let’s help to save Nature together!

