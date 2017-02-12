The wild boys of ‘Wildflower’

While the term “wild” has always had a negative connotation, for up and coming leading men Joseph Marco, Vin Abrenica and RK Bagatsing, going unrestrained has led them to better career opportunities.

Starring in the latest ABS-CBN teleserye Wildflower, the three hunky actors will vie for the heart of Maja Salvador who plays Ivy, a woman who is out to avenge her parents’ death at the hands of powerful political clan.

Marco plays Diego Ardiente Torillo whose parents (played by Aiko Melendez and Wendell Ramos) caused the death of Ivy’s parents (Sunshine Dizon and Christian Vasquez). The two instantly have a connection on their first meeting, not knowing they were childhood best friends. Marco’s character will later challenge Ivy’s plans, of which falling in love is not included.

Asked by The Manila Times at the sidelines of their press conference what is the wildest thing he has done for his career, Marco looked back at his first teleserye.

“It has to be accepting my role in Pasion de Amor, I became fearless when I did that,” Marco shared.

It will be remembered that the 28-year old actor began his career as a commercial model until he discovered his ability in the acting department. With boyish charms, Marco was unsurprisingly type-casted in supporting roles for GMA Network shows La Vendetta and Dyesebel, and as “the other guy” when he moved to ABS-CBN and starred in teleseryes Sabel and Pure Love.

It came as a surprise then when the boy next door accepted the role of Franco Samonte, one of the three brothers in ABS-CBN’s remake of the sexy Colombian teleserye Pasión de Gavilanes

“I never did anything like Passion before but it was such a big help because I was stretched as an actor. I was challenged to act opposite an older actress, be paired on screen with three different partners, and do both kissing and love scenes,” Marco recalled.

But his risks eventually paid off. The show aired for more than a year and made Marco a household name

“With the help of my co-actors and directors, I learned a lot of acting techniques most especially. It was indeed a wild project to accept but I am thankful I did that. If I didn’t, I might not be in this position, playing a lead opposite Maja,” the actor finally noted.

New Kapamilya actor Vin Abrenica, on the other hand, zoomed in on his recent transfer to the network.

Playing the role of Jepoy, Abrenica is Ivy’s ally who knows her past and keen to protect her during her revenge.

It could be remembered that Abrenica, the younger brother of GMA leading man Aljur Abrenica, tried to live out of his brother’s shadow and joined rival TV5’s talent search Artista Academy in 2012. He eventually won the competition and bagged lead roles in the network’s TV shows.

He surprised fans though when he left his home network in 2016 and signed up with ABS-CBN.

“I think that has to be the wildest thing I’ve done, to openly accept my manager’s suggestion to transfer network,” Abrenica told The Manila Times.

But Abrenica clarified that he did not betray his network. He made sure he was legally free of his contract before making the big move.

“Happiness is what matters to me. I am not saying I wasn’t happy [with TV5]. I was just trying to find out if I could be happier,” the 25-year-old said with a knowing smile.

Finally, there’s RK Bagatsing. The younger brother of veteran actor Raymond Bagatsing, RK started his career starring in independent movies Slumber Party (2012), Violator (2014) An Kubo sa Kawayanan (2015) and Apocalypse Child (2015).

Before getting his big break as Erich Gonazales’ brother in the recently concluded telerserye Be My Lady, Bagatsing had almost quit acting.

For that reason, he considers being brave enough to see where his passion will take him as the wildest thing he has done for his budding career.

“There came a time I just wanted to quit. But I persevered. Now, I can say that not giving up is the wildest and most rewarding thing I ever did for my career. Had I quit, I won’t be able to play this very interesting character,” Bagatsing shared.

In Wildflower, Bagatsing plays Arnold Torillo, Diego’s older brother who is groomed to be the family’s next politician. He too will be caught by the charm of the vengeful Ivy

Beginning today, Wildflower—directed by Onat Diaz, Raymond Ocampo and Cathy Camarillo—will air weekdays on ABS-CBN before TV Patrol.