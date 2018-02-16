How will America deal with Florida school shooting and its gun crisis?

WHILE conceding that we are monitoring events from a great distance, it is not impertinent for Filipinos to ask the question.

We think it’s fair to shake this once one-way flow of editorial opinion between the United States and the Philippines.

Whenever a major event or something untoward happens in the Philippines, and our national government is impelled to take decisive action, American media led by the New York Times and the Washington Post are quick to lament on how our government is perennially overmatched against its problems. The most pessimistic dismiss our country as a banana republic.

The point now is that the horrific Florida tragedy has gotten the attention of the whole world, and nations are wondering whether the US can finally marshal the political will to pass legislation to resolve the fundamental problem—gun violence in America.

The awful reality of the Florida shooting is that it is the 18th school shooting in America, yet up to now the world’s only superpower and second biggest economy has proved incapable of stopping the menace.

Under the shock of the tragedy, President Trump conveyed “my prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting.”

House Minority Whip Steny H. Heyer, Maryland Democrat, asked aloud: “How long before our nation comes together to address this crisis responsibly? How much longer must students, teachers, movie-goers, travelers, workers, public servants, concert-attendees, worshippers, and Americans of every kind have to live in fear of suddenly being in the wrong place at the wrong time? There should never be a wrong place, especially when that place is a school.”

Wednesday’s shooting is the worst school massacre since the December 14, 2012, attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which claimed 27 lives in total.

The death toll in Florida is higher than that of the 1998 Columbine massacre that ushered the modern era of troubled teens and mass killings.

While Columbine drew attention to student killers, Sandy Hook — perpetrated by the son of a volunteer at the school — ignited a major debate over gun control in Washington and in a number of states. The national outcry was evidently not enough to prevent the Florida shooting.

We are not the first non-Americans to comment on the violence happening on US campuses.

Henry Porter, writing in the Guardian, declared: “American gun use is out of control. The US is gripped by civil war.”

His argument is compelling: “That 212,994 more Americans lost their lives from firearms in the last 45 years than in all wars involving the US is a staggering fact, particularly when you place it in the context of the safety-conscious, ‘secondary smoke’ obsessions that characterize so much of American life.

“Everywhere you look in America, people are trying to make life safer. But there’s no equivalent effort in the area of privately owned firearms. Most politicians do everything they can to make the country less safe.

“No nation sees itself as outsiders do. Half the country is sane and rational while the other half simply doesn’t grasp the inconsistencies and historic lunacy of its position, which springs from the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms… American gun owners cleave to the right with the tenacity that previous generations fought to continue slavery.

“Talking to American friends, I sense a kind of despair that the gun lobby is too powerful to challenge and that nothing will ever change.”

The world wonders: What will America do?