Will the CBCP speak out on Charter change?

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, which meets regularly in January and July each year, is meeting in Cebu rather than in Manila this time, away from the sturm und drung of the proposed Charter change, which has dominated Manila’s running headlines and polarized the nation. Since the Church has declared 2018 a year of the priest and the consecrated person, the nation’s close to 100 bishops are expected to take a deeper look at the formation of priests and religious, before anything else. But priests, religious and laymen expect the CBCP to respond to the serious moral challenges provoked by Charter change.

Many are eager to see how the new CBCP president, Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao, will officially deal with President Rodrigo Duterte, longtime mayor of Davao. DU30 is said to be his friend, but he has been free to call out priests, bishops and even the Pope himself without any provocation, and to proclaim his profane and vulgar lifestyle as a model for all. Nobody expects the CBCP president to pick a fight with DU30, but everyone would like to see how he could make him realize that Church and State need to work together for the same ends.

The CBCP and the killings

Under its past president Archbishop Socrates Villegas, the CBCP was confronted with the issue of extrajudicial killings in DU30’s murderous drug war. Although the CBCP as such did not find it wise to issue a strong collective denunciation of the murder of thousands in DU30’s drug war, Archbishop “Soc” himself led other bishops in issuing individual pastoral letters denouncing the killings.

In Caloocan City, where the police murdered the young student Kian Loyd de los Santos, among others, Bishop Pablo David, who is now CBCP vice president, led his entire diocese in responding to the killings. Sometime after Bishop Joel “Bong” Baylon of Legazpi ordered the tolling of cathedral bells to signal the faithful’s “agony” over the killings, Archbishop “Soc” and the others fixed the tolling of the agony bells for 15 minutes every 8:00 pm, for an extended period.

The protest against the killings is not yet over. A short pause was observed after the Asean and other summits in Manila last November, when none of the 19 visiting heads of state and government, except for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said anything about the killings. But the killings appear to have resumed under National Police Chief Bato de la Rosa, and those associated with the filing of a criminal complaint against DU30 for crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court at the Hague last April appear confident their case would finally move before April this year.

The ICC complaint has not moved at all, reportedly because the complaint covers incidents that happened before the Philippines became a member of the ICC. But some people associated with the complaint, which was filed by Mindanao lawyer Jude Sabio and amended by Magdalo Party-list Rep. Gary Alejano, seem to take heart in recent international developments concerning human rights.

Signs from the Gulf

They cite the human rights situation in the Gulf states.

Seven months after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a siege on Qatar on June 5, 2017, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has issued a report saying the measures adopted against Doha have far exceeded the limits of diplomatic action, and assumed the nature of an “economic war,” in violation of international law.

This was the first time the UN ever made such a report, based on documentation provided by the UN technical mission, which visited Doha between November 17 and 24 last year. The technical team had met with representatives of 20 governmental and non-governmental organizations and interviewed 40 knowledgeable individuals to get a deeper grasp of the situation. The UN agency confirmed that contrary to the claim of the siege countries that their actions affected the Qatari government only, the citizens and inhabitants of Qatar have, in fact, sustained heavy moral and financial damages.

Philippine human rights miltants are hopeful that ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda would now push for the ICC to assume jurisdiction on the pending complaint and fast-track an ICC proceeding. But this may have been overtaken by events as far as the DU30 government and the CBCP are concerned. The issue of Cha-cha (Charter change), notably federalism, now so occupies the nation that very few Catholics, whether priest, religious or layman, could seem to think of anything more urgent.

Cha-cha replaces all

They don’t believe the CBCP can afford to say nothing about it in the Cebu conference. This could be the litmus test for the new CBCP president. DU30 will want him to say nothing. But his duty, as well as his right, is to speak the truth, even at the risk of imitating Thomas Becket and Thomas More vis-a-vis their respective monarchs who were their friends.

Whether or not to amend or revise the Constitution is strictly a political question, where the CBCP is not obliged to take a position. As Gaudium et Spes points out, pastors are not such experts that to every problem which arises, however complicated, they can provide a concrete solution, or that such, in fact, is their mission.

But whether those in power have a right or duty to railroad any proposed change, in violation of any provision of the same Constitution, or without the authentic participation of the sovereign people, is a grave moral question, which the Church cannot ignore.

This is where we and the CBCP are today.

We have a drunken goon masquerading as Speaker of the House of Representatives, who wants to change the unitary structure of the Philippine state into a federal union, and its bicameral Congress into a unicameral parliament, through a constituent assembly (Con-Ass), composed solely of the members of the House of Representatives without the participation of the Senate, without which there can be no Congress.

He has thrown reason and truth outside the window, without, however, including himself, which is the first thing he and his confreres should have thrown out. He has not bothered to show the slightest recognition of the most boring truths related to this discussion. Some of these truths are:

All truths ignored

Truth No. 1: You do not (you cannot) federalize an existing unitary state because it is an inherent and intrinsic contradiction in terms——you federalize separate, autonomous or semi-autonomous regions, provinces or states, which want or need to become a bigger whole, as happened in the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, or the Federation of Malaysia.

To fragment a unitary whole, whose component parts are in irreparable conflict with one another, is not federalization but balkanization. PDU30 and Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez would like to smash Humpty Dumpty into smithereens, in the foolish hope of putting it back together again. They have not learned from the nursery rhyme, which says, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall, and not all the king’s horses and the king’s men could put it back together again.

Truth No. 2: No legislator enacts a law primarily, if not solely, for his own benefit. The proposed shift to the federal-parliamentary system is primarily for the benefit of its proponents, who will continue in office without having to run for any reelection, or will defy any term limits, if he has to figure in an election.

Alvarez says DU30 will have no role in the “transition government,” whatever that means. If you believe this statement, you will believe anything. The whole federalism project is a transition to DU30’s vision of his totalitarian future, where he will be in control of everything and accountable to no one for anything.

Truth No. 3: The Constitution belongs to the people and should be authored by the people, or by delegates specifically chosen by the people, or by members of Congress acting on behalf of the people—never by brigands and political mercenaries acting as agents of the biggest brigand or a power-drunk scoundrel.

The President has no rightful constitutional role to play in amending or revising the Constitution, and Alvarez’s statement that the proposed shift to a federal-parliamentary system is in fulfillment of one of DU30’s campaign promises merely confirms his culpable violation of the Constitution, which is an impeachable offense.

The bigger tragedy

It is a tragedy that we have no way of making DU30, Alvarez and their kind, listen to the clearest manifestation of truth and reason. But our greater tragedy is that their harebrained ideas seem to have hoodwinked some very good men like former Supreme Court Chief Justice Rey Puno and former Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel, Jr., whom some people are wont to consider apostles of truth and reason.

CJ Puno has agreed to chair a “consultative” group created by the President, who has no role to play in amending or revising the Constitution.

Nene now speaks in various forums as the leading public face of DU30’s drive for federalism – a role which not even his son, Senate President Koko Pimentel, seems willing to play at this time. Why is he doing it? This is not easy to answer.

Nene was an important Cabinet member under President Cory Aquino, who “mothered” the present unitary-state Constitution. He also became known as the “father” of the national autonomy act, which was sewn together by scholars from the UP College of Public Administration and Governance, in order to cure the perceived inequalities in the distribution of resources and political power among the regions.

Making devolution work

Nene should have made sure the “devolution” of resources and political power from the national capital to the regions worked, instead of being stifled by the lack of political will and the political corruption, by means of which money for the regions is malversed and stolen by officials and bureaucrats at the NCR. Since it has been stymied in its implementation, he should now work to make sure that its defects are cured by remedial legislation. The proposed shift to federalism is not a cure.

Nene is in a position to introduce sanity into the discussion. But some close associates have suggested—and I hope they are wrong—- that Nene has allowed the German and other foreign foundations to determine the thrust of his campaign for federalism, even though the Philippines has nothing in common with Germany or any federal union.

JPE still shines

By contrast, former Senate President Juan Ponce has kept a sharp and untainted view of the folly of federalism. Enrile and I campaigned together against the factory defects of the 1987 Constitution. But once it was ratified by the Filipino people in a plebiscite, we became its staunch supporters and defenders.

In a recent exchange between Enrile and Pimentel at the Manila Hotel Samahang Plaridel forum, hosted by Catholic broadcaster Ariel Ayala, my co-host on my GNN interview program, Una sa Lahat, every Sunday evening, Enrile lectured his former Senate colleague on the fundamentals of the Constitution. The effort apparently proved a bit strenuous, for the elder statesman had to cancel a couple of social engagements later.

