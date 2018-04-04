Will Cha-cha yield a better democracy?

WITH the efforts underway to revise our 1987 Constitution with the express purpose of shifting to a federal (from a centralized unitary governance system) form of government, we might say that that alone will make a better democracy as there will be more democratic organs for people to participate in: local, regional and federal. Unlike our present system which, while democratic in name, is actually undemocratic in substantial ways if one is to compare it with the original Athenian democracy existing around 400 BC in Athens and its suburbs. Here, citizens and multiple governance bodies, starting from the small village, interacted meaningfully to ensure that the economy, infrastructure, budgets, defense, politics, etc. could have the benefit of both citizen-expertise in certain fields as well as ordinary citizen inputs in general subjects impacting governance.

Democracy is the opposite of authoritarianism where only a few people or leaders claim to be the saviors of the society at hand. The key feature of democracy is getting the citizens to have a voice and/or a vote on the things that matter. However, democracy as we know it has been totally diluted to the point where citizens allowed to vote can only choose some political party candidates over others during elections. Elections are a circus. After the voting, they return to their voiceless state and become pawns. And in the Philippines, this has become a near total joke as there is no genuine party system what with politicians allowed to join any party at any time. A better democracy would enforce a strict political party system.

As the origins of our government structure dates back to the system set up by the colonial masters of the past, created with extraction and exploitation (which was a form of authoritarianism), it isn’t surprising that our present system leaves much room for improvement. And while we are in an effort to amend the Constitution one would hope that it will be the blueprint for a better democracy.

Our present unitary system has proven to be good at leaving our territory and people extracted upon and exploited. Witness the impact of irresponsible large-scale mining like open-pit mining; the wanton logging and exportation of our hardwoods which have destroyed the hydrological balance; massive polluting coal-fired generating plants; the over-concentration of economic resources and land development in a few oligarchic families on one hand, and the bullying nature of many local government officials who copy national figures by trying to extract and exploit their local fiefdoms in the same manner. Where does this leave the average Filipino?

I would say — in hell, where he/she has no voice apart from nominal voting which is readily exchanged for cash given their desperation.

In Athens, the government paid for the political participation of the poor so that their voices could be equally heard with those of means. This was a key feature of their genuine democracy. This can and should be applied here wherein households with an income level of say less than P5,000 per month would be paid by the state not only to vote but for participation in village discussions on governance issues. This will leave them less vulnerable to vote-buying which, even if illegal, is flourishing in the poorer areas.

Similarly, serious and well-founded political parties would be given a budget by the state to participate in elections. This will minimize corporations and oligarchs and outright corrupters from buying the candidate. And, given our cultural practice of paying debts of gratitude, expect to get repaid in juicy posts and undue political influence with the incoming electoral victors. This is happening in the US with Trump and in the Philippines ever since. The present administration is a shining example.

Boracay is lately in the news and is a microcosm of the failure of the Philippine political system under which the goose laying the golden egg has been turned into a cesspool notwithstanding excellent environmental laws. Some supposedly educated columnists say this is proof that a federal system will not work forgetting that this mess (and just about all the messes nationwide) was created under their beloved unitary system. They claim: “See! Locals cannot handle the mess in Boracay and giving them more power under a federal system will just make this incompetence worse.” Precisely, the unitary system creates such mess because there is no intervening regional or state level that is relatively autonomous in pre-defined governance areas from the central government and which can use such autonomy to better tailor-fit government programs and enforcement to the needs of its constituent local governments. There is at present hardly any check and balance with local political dynasties under the unitary system. This is not surprising since from a managerial science perspective how can one central government supervise more than 1,500 local governments? With federalism, one regional government that is peopled by elected officials only has to supervise 70 to 80 local governments. In Boracay, the original inhabitants are still poor and have been pushed to a bare subsistence in the mountains. The benefits of Boracay are now not for the original locals but for outsiders. This would not have happened under a genuine democracy where their voices could have been heard had they been given the means and opportunity to participate in the transformation of their island.

No, federalism, while superior for opportunities for people’s participation, alone will not ensure a better democracy. The things mentioned above will help stave off oligarchs from always having their self-interested ways implemented which over the decades have turned the Philippines into one of the worst performing countries in Asia as far as improving the lot of its 20 million plus households is concerned.

Philip Camara is a member of the advisory board of the Centrist Democratic Political Institute (CDPI).