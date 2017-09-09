I will destroy Trillanes – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday vowed to destroy Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th by baring to the public the lawmaker’s vast bank deposits.

“I’m coming up with Trillanes’s bank deposits. Ngayon nakuha ko na, akala kasi niya hindi ko rin kaya e [I already got the documents, he thinks I cannot get them]. So I am giving in a few days the number of deposits that he has with…Chinese joint accounts. It’s all over, Hong Kong, Australia, America,” Duterte said during the 26th Mindanao Business Conference held in Cagayan de Oro City.

In a press conference on Saturday, Duterte said he had been keeping the documents for some time.

“All I had to do was to get the goods on him. Matagal na iyan hawak ko but you know, medyo sumosobra na kasi. He has been at it against me, my son, and my family since the election. The campaign period is over, I thought all the while that politics is like that. But he’s bent on destroying me. So I destroy him or he will destroy me. Ganun lang yan eh,(It’s as simple as that),” the President said.

Earlier, Trillanes claimed that Duterte had about P2 billion in bank deposits.

The senator had challenged the President to release his bank documents, saying he will resign if his claim that Duterte has substantial bank deposits was proven wrong. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO