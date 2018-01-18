Is will executed by a father who suffered from Alzheimer’s valid?

Dear PAO,

My father died and left his last will and testament. I had it probated. During the probate proceeding, however, two of my siblings said the will executed by our father was not valid, as he was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease when he made the document. They proposed that we should execute an extra-judicial settlement, wherein all the pieces of property in their possession will be theirs and I will only be left with our ancestral house in Tondo, Manila. I found it unfair, so I said I wanted that the last will and testament of our father be probated in order to distribute the assets that he left in accordance with his intention to divide the pieces of property equally among ourselves. I want to be enlightened if the arguments of my siblings are valid and, if they are, I want to know if such arguments would invalidate the will.

It is important to note that while public policy favors the probate of a will, it does not necessarily mean that every will presented before a court of competent jurisdiction for probate should be allowed. Explicitly, Article 839 of the Civil Code enumerates the instances when a will may be disallowed, to wit:

“Article 839. The will shall be disallowed in any of the following cases:

(1) If the formalities required by law have not been complied with;

(2) If the testator was insane, or otherwise mentally incapable of making a will, at the time of its execution;

(3) If it was executed through force or under duress, or the influence of fear, or threats;

(4) If it was procured by undue and improper pressure and influence, on the part of the beneficiary or of some other person;

(5) If the signature of the testator was procured by fraud;

(6) If the testator acted by mistake or did not intend that the instrument he signed should be his will at the time of affixing his signature thereto. (n)”

Based on the foregoing facts you presented, your siblings contested the soundness of the mind of your father at the time of the execution of the disputed will and testament. The ruling of the Supreme Court in the case of Leticia Valmonte Ortega vs. Josefina C. Valmonte (G.R. No. 157451, December 16, 2005; ponente, former Justice Artemio Panganiban) emphasized that in determining the capacity of the testator to make a will, the Civil Code gives the following guidelines:

“Article 798. In order to make a will, it is essential that the testator be of sound mind at the time of its execution.

“Article 799. To be of sound mind, it is not necessary that the testator be in full possession of all his reasoning faculties, or that his mind be wholly unbroken, unimpaired or shattered by disease, injury or other cause.

“It shall be sufficient if the testator was able at the time of making the will to know the nature of the estate to be disposed of, the proper objects of his bounty and the character of the testamentary act.

“Article 800. The law presumes that every person is of sound mind, in the absence of proof to the contrary.

“The burden of proof that the testator was not of sound mind at the time of making his dispositions is on the person who opposes the probate of the will; but if the testator, one month, or less, before making his will was publicly known to be insane, the person who maintains the validity of the will must prove that the testator made it during a lucid interval.”

According to Article 799 of the law, the three (3) things that the testator must have the ability to know to be considered of sound mind are as follows: (1) the nature of the estate to be disposed of; (2) the proper objects of the testator’s bounty; and, (3) the character of the testamentary act.

Applying the foregoing provisions of law to your case, your siblings have the burden of proof that at the time of the execution of the will, your father was not of sound mind, considering that the law presumes that every person is of sound mind. Therefore, if your siblings would be unable to prove their opposition, then the probate of your father’s will shall be granted.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

