What will golf pro Gary Hardin do in retirement?

Gary Hardin and Bill Belichick chased each other around Navy’s football practices when they were 10 years old. Hardin watched his father, Wayne, coach Roger Staubach, the Navy quarterback, to the Heisman Trophy in 1963. From that childhood, Hardin desperately wanted to play football in college.

“I loved the game, and tried to play quarterback, but I had a weak arm, wasn’t fast enough to get away from anybody and wasn’t big enough to get anybody out of the way,” Hardin said. “All I did was go home with a headache.”

So then he went to the golf course. Now, after more than 40 years in the game, the last 28 as the director of golf at Northampton Country Club, Hardin is retiring without regret. His run at Northampton ended Dec. 1, not long after a dinner at which the members gathered to celebrate Hardin’s career.

“I told him this will be the best job he’s ever had,” said Den Cullen, former chair of Northampton Country Club’s golf committee. “I’m not sure that he believed me.”

I’m just going to leave the door open and see what breeze flows through.—Gary Hardin, former Northampton Country Club golf pro on retirement

Hardin arrived at Northampton in 1989, looking for stability for his young family in a volatile game and business. He had been an assistant pro at several Philadelphia-area clubs after banging his head at a professional golf career, which took him to the PGA Tour in 1980-81.

At Northampton, Hardin developed a reputation as a devoted teacher with his own unique style. During Hardin’s retirement dinner, one member asked the crowd two questions: Have you had a lesson with Gary Hardin? If so, how long was it before you actually hit a ball?

“A lot of people saw that side of him,” said Joe Lewis, president of Northampton Country Club. “What tells you that he was a great teacher is how many playing pros came to him. That was not only very impressive but also a significant contribution to Northampton.”

Hardin, often recognized as a top-100 teacher nationally, worked with PGA Tour pros Tom Carter (a Southern Lehigh graduate), Kevin Johnson and Jeff Sisk, along with local amateurs who became either golf professionals or competitive players.

He helped guide Northampton through a major renovation, funded by a settlement with a herbicide manufacturer, and is so respected in the Philadelphia Section PGA that many pros competed in the Lehigh Valley Open at Northampton in part as a pilgrimage to see him.

“Gary’s integrity to the game is unmatched,” Cullen said. “He has the respect of his fellow professionals.”

Hardin said he owes his golf career to a football coach, who happened to be his father. Wayne Hardin, inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013, won 118 games as the head coach at Navy and Temple from 1959-82.

At Navy, Hardin brought Gary to practices, where he met a young Bill Belichick, whose father, Steve, was the team’s scout. Hardin and “Little Billy,” as he was known then, played youth football together, watched football film together and spent weekends at Navy’s fieldhouse together.

Hardin and Belichick, the New England Patriots head coach, remain close today: Belichick spoke at a celebratory service for Wayne Hardin, who died in April at age 91.

As a high school football player, Hardin wanted desperately to play for his father but was “too slow and small” for the game. Ultimately, Wayne Hardin influenced his son’s career path in another direction. As committed as he was to coaching football, Wayne Hardin loved golf even more.

Gary Hardin played with, and occasionally caddied for, his father as a kid. He once saw his father shoot a 66. Hardin called those moments some of his fondest of childhood.

“As good a football coach as he was, his heart was in golf,” Hardin said of his father. “I got into the game strictly because of that.”

As a player, Hardin said he maximized his talent by immersing himself in the game. Though he barely broke 80 as a freshman on Temple University’s golf team, Hardin became a three-year captain, NCAA qualifier and a 1974 all-American.

Hardin played the minitours after college, spent some time in Europe and won more than 30 events in the Philadelphia Section PGA. He qualified for the 1988 PGA Championship and the 2005 Senior PGA, made the cut at the 2005 U.S. Senior Open and holds or shares six course records — including Northampton’s (61).

Now, at age 65, Hardin is about to answer the question that comes up occasionally. What does a golf pro do when he retires?

Well, Hardin and Belichick have never played golf together. How about giving an old friend a lesson?

“I’m just going to leave the door open,” Hardin said, “and see what breeze flows through.”