Will must first be probated for it to have legal effect

Dear PAO,

I am from Quezon City and I would like to ask about the writing of a will. I have five siblings, some of whom live in New Jersey, Florida and here in the Philippines. When our Filipino mother was still alive, she visited my siblings in the States from time to time. In 2016, our mother died at the age of 88 of pneumonia and one of our sisters showed us a handwritten will wherein our mother supposedly determined the allocation of her pieces of property to us. Our sister said it was written by our mother when she last visited her in Florida in 2015, as written on it is “June 6, 2015.” Some of my sisters found the will dubious and questionable because: (i) it was supposedly executed in Florida, with the date improperly placed at the bottom of the document, and (ii) it was only handwritten and executed without the assistance of a lawyer. Can you please advise on the validity of this will? Thanks a lot!

Marissa

Dear Marissa,

Based on the facts you have narrated, it appears that your mother’s will may be allowed and probated to have legal effect in the Philippines, considering that it falls within the definition of law for holographic wills, as provided for under Article 810 of our New Civil Code (NCC), which states:

“Article 810. A person may execute a holographic will, which must be entirely written, dated and signed by the hand of the testator himself. It is subject to no other form, and may be made in or out of the Philippines, and need not be witnessed.”

Taking cue from the above-quoted provision of law, the misgivings of your siblings are all clearly answered. First, it is immaterial that your mother’s will may have been executed outside the Philippines as Article 810 of the NCC explicitly states that a will may be made in or out of the Philippines. Second, this provision of law also allows the execution of holographic wills or that which are “entirely written, dated and signed by the hand of the testator” himself/herself as in the case of your mother’s will. Lastly, there is also no need for the execution of such will to be assisted, much less witnessed, by a lawyer as Article 810 also states that the execution of a holographic will need not be witnessed.

On your concern regarding the improper placement of the date that makes your mother’s will doubtful, it should be emphasized that in the case of Labrador vs. Court of Appeals (G.R. No. 83843-44, 5 April 1990), penned by former Associate Justice Edgardo Paras, the Supreme Court held that the law does not specify with particularity the exact location of a date in a will, for as long as it is there and was executed by the hand of the testator, to wit:

“The will has been dated in the hand of the testator himself in perfect compliance with Article 810. It is worthy of note to quote the first paragraph of the second page of the holographic will x x x x The law does not specify a particular location where the date should be placed in the will. The only requirements are that the date be in the will itself and executed in the hand of the testator. These requirements are present in the subject will.” [Emphasis supplied.]

Based on all the foregoing, there appears to be no reason to doubt your mother’s compliance with the formal requirements of our NCC for holographic wills. It must be emphasized, however, that Article 838 of the NCC also requires that for a will, whether holographic or otherwise, to pass either real or personal property from your mother to his/her heirs, the same shall undergo, too, probate proceedings, which include a review of the testamentary provisions in the will. Thus, your mother’s will must first be probated before it will actually have a legal effect.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated.We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.