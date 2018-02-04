Who will be the next collegiate national champion?

After a one-year hiatus, the Philippine Collegiate Championship League (PCCL) – National Collegiate Championship is back to pit the best college basketball teams in the country against each other to determine the 2017 national champion. The PCCL’s Elite 8, composed of Universities Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) titlist San Beda College (SBC), Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) boss University of Vizayas (UV), NCAA runner-up Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU), UAAP bridesmaid De La Salle University (DLSU), National Capital Region (NCR) winner San Sebastian College (SSC), Mindanao qualifier Holy Trinity College (HTC) of General Santos City, and Luzon qualifier Naga College Foundation (NCF), start the single-round hostilities this Thursday in Ynares Pasig. Divided into two groups, the top two teams from each group collide in the crossover semis to decide the finalists.

Back-to-back NCAA kings San Beda Red Lions are chasing a third straight National Championship, and the right to take home the PCCL’s perpetual trophy. In 2014, SBC swept La Salle in the best of three finals to take its first national title, with Nigerian behemoth Olaide Adeogun taking MVP honor. The following year, San Beda and Far Eastern University (FEU) were declared co-champions after besting Letran and University of San Carlos-Cebu in the semis. Due to the Christmas holidays and after one game day had to be scrapped due to weather conditions, the PCCL opted not to play a deciding game between SBC and FEU. Last year, the PCCL met scheduling problems to hold the 2016 tourney.

But now that the PCCL seems to be back in business, we can all look forward to a fierce battle for the country’s best college basketball squad. On paper, San Beda looks formidable and on-target for a three-peat in the PCCL. The Lions have size, talent and experience with a roster led by PBA D-League Aspirants Cup MVP Robert Bolick, 2017 NCAA Mythical Five member Javee Mocon and NCAA Finals MVP Donald Tankoua. And, they have eight-time D-League and three-year NCAA champion coach Boyet Fernandez as chief bench tactician. But the reigning UAAP champions Ateneo Blue Eagles are gunning for another magical feat after their king-size upset of archrivals and Benoit Mbala-led DLSU Green Archers in the 2017 UAAP finals. With high-profile hoops mentor Tab Baldwin as coach, Thirdy Ravena and the rest of the upset-conscious Blue Eagles are by no means easy prey for the Lions. Let’s also not count out LPU, which is raring for vengeance against SBC, its tormentor in the last NCAA finale. CJ Perez, Mike Harry Nzaeusseu and the Marcelino twins head the hungry and angry LPU Pirates side after succumbing to the Lions’ championship experience in the finals series last November. The Pirates vowed to get back at the Lions at the soonest chance they get. La Salle is still dangerous with its talent and depth. But the departure of two-time UAAP MVP Mbala and head coach Aldin Ayo, coupled by the leave of absence of Ricci and Prince Rivero, could dampen the chances of DLSU in annexing the 2017 PCCL plum. However, newly appointed head coach Louie Gonzales is determined to make an impression, and can rely on the steady hands of Aljun Melecio, Andrei Caracut and Santi Santillan. The Archers are surely no pushovers in this joust. SSC and UV likewise pose a humongous threat to any team with their physical and aggressive defense and sharp outside shooting.

ADMU and FEU are the winningest schools in the PCCL with three crowns each, while SBC, DLSU and the University of the East (UE) have two apiece. San Sebastian and the University of Santo Tomas (UST) have one title each. UE was the first ever PCCL titlist after drubbing FEU in the inaugural 2002 tournament. But FEU bounced back strong with back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2005. The Blue Eagles ruled the 2006 edition before the Archers took the 2007 season. Ateneo held back-to-back PCCL diadems in 2009 and 2010, during its five-peat run in the UAAP. UV, Adamson University and Southwestern University have one runner-up finishes each. SSC, UST and DLSU claimed the crown in 2011, 2012 and 2013 respectively.