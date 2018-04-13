Will Nora Aunor be proclaimed National Artist this time?

Nominees for the Order of National Artist are supposed to be exceptional humans in their fields whose proclamation need to have the final stamp of approval by the country’s sitting President.

In the realm of film, Caveat wont to think the names of Superstar Nora Aunor, comedian Dolphy, and even the King of Comics Mars Ravelo will once again heat up the minds and hearts of the evaluation committee in the direction. It could be a neck-and-neck battle between La Aunor and Dolphy for the Film Arts category.

La Aunor has a string of prestigious and memorable acting awards both here and abroad. Early on, La Aunor’s reputation has preceded her in the big-time festivals at Cannes and Berlin owing to the ennobling films she did with the dear departed National Artists for Film Lino Brocka and Ishmael Bernal.

Her searing performance as the wronged OFW Flor Contemplacion in the film of the same title snatched the plum prize at in the Cairo International. Film Festival. To this time she continues to reap awards abroad due her indie oeuvres.

As regards versatility, La Aunor has excelled in all mediums – film, TV, radio, theater and other forms of live entertainment.

Dolphy who is much her senior would suffer and tilt in terms of quantity, quality and breakthrough sensitive performances of La Aunor on record.

In the department of gender sensitivity, the comedian has essayed one too many slapstick roles that perennially portrayed gays as cartoon characters, object of derision and laughing stock.

La Aunor was nominated much earlier than Dolphy to said category undoubtedly because it was long in coming to her, while that of the comedian was sort of an afterthought much like putting up a humanitarian act of consoling an un sighted artist in his own right nearing the end of the finish line.

Now who do you think should the experts on hand elevate between these two artists to Malacañang Palace – for the final approval this time of President Rodrigo Duterte? Fortunately, it’s still anybody’s guess.

To recall, the fate of La Aunor’s previous endorsement became an open secret during the term of Noynoy Aquino. Allegedly he vetoed it because she was no “yellow” or that there was an unresolved “moral” issues attached to it.

It’s crazy to think, however, that nominees from the past and present could just have breezed through if such issues were seriously put into consideration as well.

As it is the facts and figures of the respective body of works of Nora and Dolphy can speak for themselves. Fair is fair. Pres. Duterte who is brown-skinned like Aunor and in his fits of unpredictability perhaps might just pull a surprise this time positively for all Nora’s fans and believers alike here and abroad.

Barring politicization and morality factor, La Aunor might just get this time the President’s nod that she most deserved perhaps more than Dolphy.

One Dolphy fan, however, insisted saying, “Tie na lang sana.”

This is not just a mere joke, it’s a big joke!