I will not be gagged – Senator de Lima

DETAINED Senator Leila de Lima on Sunday criticized the move of government prosecutors to silence her by asking a Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court to prohibit all parties from discussing her drug trafficking cases in public.

In a hand written note sent to Senate reporters, De Lima said gagging her is a violation of her rights.

“I refuse to be gagged. I shall continue to speak up on issues that matter,” the senator said in her note.

The senator, who is detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial center in Camp Crame for charges related to drug trafficking, has not stopped criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte whom she claimed to be behind the complaints filed against her.

On Sunday, she again hit Duterte and his defenders for their lies specifically in denying that the killings of drug suspects are state-sponsored.

“Stop insulting our intelligence. Stop fooling our people and the rest of the world,” De lima said.

She expressed optimism that Duterte and those who blindly enforce his illegal orders to kill, fabricate evidence and concoct lies will be held accountable in due time.

Salvador Panelo, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel accused De lima’s camp of taking advantage of the absence of a gag order to “besmirch the reputation” of the President.

Panelo had said a gag order would prevent De Lima from “further destroying Duterte.”

“Such reinforces my belief that the things being done to me, especially my detention, are primarily aimed at stifling my criticisms against this murderous and vindictive President,” De lima said.