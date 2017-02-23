I will not hide – De Lima

SENATOR Leila De Lima promised to voluntarily surrender to authorities on Friday even as she questioned the issuance of a warrant for her arrest by a Muntinlupa City Regional trial Court (RTC).

Judge Juanita Gurero issued the warrant of arrest against the senator in connection with the drug charges filed last week by the Department of Justice.

Also ordered arrested were former National Bureau of Investigation deputy director Rafael Ragos and Ronnie Dayan, the senator’s former driver-bodyguard.

De Lima said she has not yet received a copy of the arrest order.

She said the issuance of the warrant was questionable because the court has yet to act on her motions to quash which she filed earlier.

In fact, she said, the prosecution requested the court to reset the hearing to March 3.

“Like what I’ve been saying, I have no plans to run. I have no plans to hide,” the emotional senator said.

De lima promised to return to the Senate on Friday and wait for the arresting officers who will serve the warrant.

Jefferson Antiporda