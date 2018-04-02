Will Russia and China be teammates again?

DESPITE the peace and joy of Easter, the world’s folly marches on. The Philippine media have tried to keep the story away from the public, and even the Western press appears to have opted to play it down, but the move of 27 like-minded countries to punish Russia for a poisoning incident whose perpetrators have yet to be identified—and Russia’s spoken determination to retaliate “in kind and more”— can only have unwanted global consequences.

At the same time US President Donald Trump has raised the specter of a trade war with China after slapping tariffs on $60 billion in Chinese imports, in derogation of the tariff agreements under the World Trade Organization. Similar tariffs on steel and aluminum have also “antagonized core US allies,” according to The New York Times. China cannot be accused of complying religiously with WTO rules; it has subsidized state-owned companies in violation of the rule against subsidies, bypassed certain trade rules, and appropriated certain innovations from foreign investors. But all of these would be nothing compared to a full-scale trade war.

Meanwhile, an unresolved diplomatic blockade of Qatar by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt since June last year, over unsubstantiated charges of supporting terrorism against the Arab state hosting a large US military base in the Gulf to fight terrorism, adds to the brew of the world’s troubles.

Kuwait’s active mediation has so far failed to bring the parties to the negotiating table; this has prompted the Emir of Qatar—Sheikh Tanim bin Hamad al-Thani—at the recent Munich Security Conference to lament the acts of impunity exercised by governments and international powers, without regard for human rights and accountability for good governance. He called for a “baseline of coexistence, backed by binding arbitration mechanisms, and enforced by collective action.”

Communist no longer

Is there no danger that Russia’s political problems and China’s economic woes would draw them together to revive their old alliance before the Sino-Soviet split in the early years of the Cold War? Russia has ceased to be communist, but China still uses the Communist Party to enforce the authority of the state in its practice of state capitalism.Could they not forge a new basis for working together against their adversaries in place of the old ideological glue of communism?

For now, there seems valid reason to be concerned about the Russian situation.

Led by the United States and Britain, 18 members of the European Union and seven non-EU allies have decided to expel a total of 144 Russian diplomats and intelligence agents in connection with the March 4 poisoning of the 66-year-old Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia, both Russian citizens, in Salisbury, England. Skripal is a former Russian spy for Britain who was convicted and jailed for six years in Moscow before he was freed in a spy exchange between the US and Russia in 2010 and as lived in England since.

A highly likely villain

On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May told Parliament “the Government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the act against Sergei and Yulia Skripal.” She offered no proof to support her speculation. It wasn’t anything as definitive and categorical as US President George W. Bush’s statement prior to the invasion of Iraq that Saddam Hussein was in possession of “weapons of mass destruction,” which turned out to be completely false; but Mrs. May moved quickly to punish Russia by expelling 23 Russian diplomats from London.

When Russian President Putin retaliated by expelling 23 British diplomats, and closing down the British Council in Moscow and the British Consulate at St. Petersburg, she reached out to US President Donald Trump, who then organized the 22-nation response to Moscow. Trump needed the opportunity to demonstrate that he wasn’t soft on Russia, contrary to the opinion of his rabid political adversaries who insist that he won the presidency because of Putin’s intervention in the US election. Trump’s action apparently caught Putin by surprise, and he has not said anything on the issue since, aside from his earlier denial of the accusation.

The largest expulsion

It was the largest number of Russian agents ever expelled from the West since the end of the Cold War in 1991, larger in fact than any number of Russian agents expelled at any one time during the 46-year Cold War. It also involved the most number of countries taking part in the action against the Russians. Of this number, the US expelled 60 – 48 from Washington D.C., and 12 from the United Nations, aside from closing down the Russian consulate in Seattle, for being close to the US naval base on the Kitsap Peninsula in the state of Washington, which houses a fleet of nuclear-powered, ballistic missile-carrying submarines, and to the Boeing Everett Factory in Everett, Washington, which contains the 13,385,378-square meterBoeing airplane assembly building, the largest building in the world.

According to CNN, the 18 EU countries expelled 35, and the seven non-EU countries, 26. These include Belgium, 1 Russian diplomat; Croatia, 1; Czech Republic, 3; Denmark, 2; Estonia, 1; Finland, 1; France, 4; Germany, 4; Hungary, 1; Ireland, 1; Italy, 2; Latvia, 1 plus one private citizen; Lithuania, 3; Netherlands, 2; Poland, 4; Romania, 1; Spain, 2; Sweden, 1; and from outside the EU, Albania, 2; Australia, 2; Canada, 4; Macedonia, 1; Moldova, 3; Norway, 1; and Ukraine, 13.

Ironically, despite the large number of Russian diplomats expelled from the US, Trump’s action failed to placate his political and media opponents, who wanted him to personally excoriate Putin for his alleged role in the 2016 US presidential elections. Thirteen Russian nationals and three Russian companies have been shown by the Mueller investigations to have intervened in the election in favor of Trump, but no evidence has shown Putin’s or his government’s direct involvement. It appears that nothing short of Trump’s open denunciation of Putin would satisfy his opponents.

Delayed response

Aside from expelling 23 British diplomats from Moscow, and closing down the British Council in the Russian capital and the British Consulate in St Petersburg—in response to London’s expulsion of the first 23 Russians—Moscow has not responded in any manner to the collective action of the other countries. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured the press on Saturday that Russia would retaliate “in kind, and more.” He revealed that the US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman had started talking to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov about the relevant measures.

Lavrov’s statement was preceded by two foreign ministry statements on March 26. The first described the action of the other countries as a “provocative move” that “follow(ed) blindly the principle of Euro-Atlantic unity at the expense of common sense, the rules of civilized state-to-state dialogue and the principles of international law. (It) will not go unnoticed, and we will respond to it.”

Accused turns accuser

The second tried to turn the tables on the British authorities, by accusing them of failing to ensure the safety of Russian citizens on British soil, more than once. Aside from the Skripals, these include, according to the statement, “the poisoning of former FSB (Federal Security Service) agent Alexander Litvinenko, the death of businessmen Badri Patarkatsishvili and Alexander Perepelichny under unclear circumstances, the mysterious ‘suicide’ of Boris Berezovsky and the strangling of Berezovsky’s business partner Nikolai Glushkov.”

Various press accounts have suggested the possible involvement of some former KGB elements in the death of Litvinenko in 2006, the Georgian oligarch Badri in 2008, and Berezovsky’s “suicide” in 2014—all occurring in Britain.

The statement accused British authorities of keeping the British public in the dark on the Skripal case. “No information has been provided about the activities of the British secret research facility in Porton Down near Salisbury, where the chemical research was conducted,” it said. “No information has been provided about Operation Toxic Dagger, an annual chemical exercise conducted at the Porton Down facility together with the British military, which was completed shortly before the Skripals’ poisoning.”

Cooperation improving

In his statement to the press, Lavrov expressed appreciation for the information he recently received from the British on the latest physical condition of YuliaSkripal—“she’s improving”—but expressed reservation about the apparent lack of transparency in the examination of the chemical agent used in the Skripals’ poisoning by the technical secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Instead of having both parties present at the examination, only the British are present, Lavrov said. This will not allow the OPCW to confirm or verify Britain’s conclusions.

Whether or not Britain is able to produce conclusive proof that Russia was responsible for the Skripals’ poisoning, the fact is that a diplomatic crisis now exists between Russia and 27 countries led by the US and Britain, which have expelled Russian diplomats from their respective jurisdictions. After Bush decided to invade Iraq, it did not matter anymore whether Scott Ritter and any other UN weapons inspector was right that there were no weapons of mass destruction in the area, the war was on.

Until we see Russia’s latest response, we cannot know to what extent this incident will impact international relations. But the threat is real and probably building up. My own fear is that Putin’s March 1 state of the union address, in which he spoke of Russia’s breakthrough in hypersonic weaponry, may have prompted these countries to demonstrate their solidarity with Britain, despite its decision under Brexit to go it alone and leave the European Union.

Putin’s hardball

In an interview on my Global News Network (GNN)TV program “Una sa Lahat” (First things first) on March 25, Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev said Putin was not talking of Russia’s advance in the “arms race,” but simply of its breakthrough in “scientific innovation.” Even if one accepts this distinction, Russia cannot blame other countries for feeling nervous about the possible uses of its scientific innovation. If Russia has indeed developed a weapons system against which all defense weapons systems are useless, it cannot expect a more relaxed reaction from those who have only dreamed or heard of the same thing.

Putin is no Kim Jong-un, but he can and he sure does play hardball. Wasn’t that speech itself part of his hard ball?

Happy Easter to all!

