‘Willie Revillame knows what’s best for the show’

A teary-eyed Donita Nose finally spoke out about being let go of Willie Revillame’s “Wowowin” game show, simply saying, “He knows what’s best for the show.”

Despite his nice words for the comedian-host, Donita confessed he was shocked when he received the termination notice, something which he swore he least expected.

“But I never asked why, neither did I personally ask Kuya Willie why he was easing me out of the program. Ganun naman talaga siya, eh. Once he makes a decision, that’s it. It’s final, and no one dares to ask the reason behind it,” Donita explained.

All he was told was that Wowowin needed to reformat.

A not-so-regular viewer of the said pre-programming of GMA’s “24 Oras,” we hardly find the slightest change in the program proper (except for that one exhausting segment which eats up the news program’s first few minutes).

While the fact remains it’s Willie’s show and his alone, Donita, in Vignettes’ opinion, would still be an asset given a new program look.

“Dahilan na lang yung reformat, ang sabihin mo, Willie simply has this audience-friendly image. But when it comes to his co-workers, hindi siya ganun,” an elderly neighbor opined.

* * *

Amid what seems to be their Damon and Pythias friendship (not to be mistaken for bromance, huh!), this host-actor’s (HA) financial wisdom hasn’t rubbed off on a singer-host (SH).

Reportedly, SH is in the red nowadays, incurring huge financial obligations to sustain his lifestyle which is already beyond his means.

That’s the reason why his manager gave up on him. “My God, kahit manager niya, may utang siya! And how? For every offer his management office gets, he (SH) demands that he be paid in cash kahit check pa lang yung ibinayad sa kanya. He also insists on getting full payments for booked projects.”

Talks are rife that SH is supporting the family of his current flame, as opposed to his bosom friend (HA) who—like his actress-mom—is a tightwad.