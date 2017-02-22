Win over Magwe a boost for Global FC – Bahadoran

Team captain Misagh Bahadoran said Global FC’s narrow 1-0 win over Magwe FC was a big boost in their campaign in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

The 30-year-old striker scored the marginal goal to fuel the Philippine side’s win against the continental club football competition debutants from Myanmar at the Rizal Memorial Footbal Stadium on Tuesday.

Bahadoran was left unmarked deep inside the box with just six minutes left in the first half when he connected from Matthew Hartmann’s cross to take the 1-0 lead at halftime.

Global FC deflected several attempts from the visiting team in the second half led by Bahadoran and newcomer Darryl Roberts to preserve the victory.

“This win was a very good motivation for Global and then it’s a good start to our AFC Cup campaign. It would give us more confidence when we play the next game in Cambodia,” said the Filipino-Iranian forward.

Global FC is in the tough Group F that also features Cambodian League champions Boeung Ket Angkor FC and 2015 AFC Cup winners Johor Darul Ta’zim FC of Malaysia.

Bahadoran was actually doubtful on Tuesday due to a minor ankle injury but decided to play and lead the team to win to give them the needed confidence going to their next two games in Cambodia and Malaysia.

“I had an injury in training yesterday (Monday). My ankle was quite painful before the game. I did not expect that I could play today (Tuesday) but I thanked God that I scored the goal,” he said.

In the other group, Ceres Negros FC elicited a 1-1 draw from Ha Noi FC in their opening game in Group G at the My Dinh National Stadium in Vietnam also on Tuesday.

Spanish winger Bienvenido Maranon scored the goal for the Bacolod City powerhouse club in the 49th minute but Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Van Quyet leveled the score with a strike in the 57th minute.