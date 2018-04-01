Win-win situation in sports and business

Coach Cholo Villanueva says it literally takes balls (lots of ‘em) to run a successful basketball camp

There is high fulfillment in being able to impart one’s passion to the next generation, with fair pay and right plays.

Basketball coach Cholo Villanueva made use of his entrepreneurial skill by setting up a business using his know-how in the sport he loves. It is a venture that sure pays.

His own basketball clinic for 4-18 boys and girls dubbed “CholoCamp” has been around for the past four years, currently running five programs which each averaging 150 participants. Roughly 75 percent of enrollees return for the next program and the Camp has been nurturing players who were on board since 2015. Even those who have already become varsity players remain in the fold.

“Start your business only when you’re confident in your product. If you’re not ready to put your name on it, then improve it until you can proudly claim it as yours,” shared coach Cholo. “Create a win-win situation for you and the clientele. Money will come eventually. I’ve always believed in the saying that find something you love and passionate about and make it your job so you will never work a single day.”

The CholoCamp program has provided youngsters the opportunity to learn proper basketball fundamentals and experience playing via institutionalized tournaments. It is present in various schools, namely, Colegio San Agustin-Makati, Colegio San Agustin—Bulacan, De La Salle University Integrated School, and Beacon International School. It also employs around 15 to 18 coaches per program.

The former UAAP dribbler from De La Salle explained, “If your passion can’t sustain your financial needs, find something else that will but don’t let go of your passion. I myself have to secure my financial health by keeping a corporate job and continuously investing in condominiums and providing rental services but I did this while building the basketball camp. Having this financial wiggle room allows me to pursue my passion.”

Drafted in the PBA after college, the multi-tasking tactician somehow knew he would flourish in coaching. He finished a degree in educational psychology and then joined the coaching staff of Franz Pumaren, both in DLSU and in the Philippine Basketball Association. For a time he served as guidance counselor for an international school.

Aside from managing his own basketball camp, the sportsman likewise serves as head coach of the DLSU Women’s basketball team and assistant coach for Jose Rizal University.

He expressed, “I like to think that CholoCamp is a way for me to contribute to the basketball community. Aside from teaching basketball and sports values to kids, it also hires coaches and referees who share the same enthusiasm about basketball and teaching.”

For coach Cholo, building a grassroots basketball program and developing kids with passion for the sport would pave the way for a lot of things. One of the biggest challenges is providing consistency and visibility. It is in this aspect that his wife Agnes, a corporate officer with sports background, too, comes in.

He related, “Let’s face it. This is additional spending for the parents and a lot of them actually think that basketball is something kids will learn anyway. Having a wife who is an experienced marketing practitioner is a big advantage. She helps the camp stay visible and relevant.”