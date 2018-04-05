WINGING IT

Covergirl Katy Kat

Created in partnership with Covergirl, Katy Perry’s new Katy Kat Eyeliner delivers high pigment and precision for bold lines that last up to eight hours. Line your lids with a simple, dramatic sweep for the everyday, or smudge it for a fierce smoky eye perfect for date night. Draw the right attention with your gorgeous eyes. The Katy Kat Eyeliner is available in KittyWhisPURR, Midnight Matte and KittyKatdabra.

Covergirl is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corporation and is available in leading Watson’s stores.