Winners announced in 1st Lamudi Broker Awards

ONLINE real estate platform Lamudi Philippines recognized its outstanding brokers in its first annual Lamudi Broker Awards, in an event that reflected the growing influence of the online market in the country, the company said.

In a statement last week, Lamudi Philippines said the awards, which were given in an event on March 30 at the New World Makati Hotel, were “aimed at recognizing and awarding the most active, professional, and responsive licensed brokers in the local real estate industry, and serving as an appreciation night for the clientele of the Philippines’ leading real estate portal.”

Lamudi’s recently appointed CEO Bhavna Suresh Chathambeth and Lamudi Philippines Head of Corporate Accounts Gilles Hague hosted the event, joined by special guests Dr. Eduardo G. Ong, Philippine Regulation Commission Board for Real Estate Service Chairman (PRBRES), and National Real Estate Association Chairman (NREA) Andy Mañalac to take part in presenting the award plaques to the winning brokers.

“We have seen the hard work of our awardees and their contributions to the property sector that is why we are delighted to be the institution that recognize these deserving brokers and brokerage companies,” Lamudi Group CEO Bhavna Suresh Chathambeth said.

Individual awards

Winning brokers were led by Eddie Co, who was recognized as the Lamudi Broker of the Year and the Top Broker for Most Inquiries Generated. Other winners included Evelyn Samaniego as the Top Broker for Most Viewed Properties, Ryan dela Cruz as the Top Broker in the most responsive category and Adrian Timbol the Top Trained Broker for 2016.

A loyalty award was also given to Perly Vidad, a loyal subscriber of the online listing site.

Company awards



“It would be remiss to award brokers without also giving credit to the companies who have also had a hand in the continued success of local real estate, which Lamudi also acknowledged as a big part of its own growth and gave recognition during the event,” Lamudi said.

My Saving Grace (MSG) was named the Lamudi Brokerage of the Year and the Top Brokerage for Most Inquiries.

The Top Brokerage for the Most Viewed Properties was JJMO Realty, while Lhoopa Inc. bagged the Most Responsive Brokerage award. The Top Trained Brokerage of 2016 was Capitarise Property Management, while Great Empire Realty received loyalty recognition.

Specialty awards

“Last but certainly not least, Lamudi recognized the role of online home seekers in the continued growth of the company, and understands how brokers have played a key role in bringing these users to its online platform,” the company said. For their efforts in building the site’s customer following, broker Elisa Namoca was given the People’s Choice Award, while Jamie Grace So was named the Lamudi Broker Ambassador.

The 2017 Lamudi Broker Awards Night was organized by the Lamudi Group, with the assistance of major sponsor Filinvest Land, Inc., and secondary sponsors Amaia Land, Inc., BellaVita Land. Corp., and Avida Land Inc.