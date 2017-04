The winners of Binibining Pilipinas

After one of the most competitive editions of Binibining Pilipinas, the following beauty queens emerged and were crowned on Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum:

Miss Universe Philippines: No. 19 Rachel Peters

Binibining Pilipinas International: No. 15 Marielle de Leon

Binibining Pilipinas Supranational: No. 22 Chanel Olive Thomas

Binibining Pilipinas Grand International: No. 39 Elizabeth Clenci

Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental: No. 31 Katarina Rodriguez

Binibining Pilipinas Globe: No. 18 Nelda Ibe

Runners-up:

First runner-up: No. 32 Charmaine Elima

Second runner-up: No. 40 Kristel Guelos