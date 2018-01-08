And Golden Globe winners are . . .

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BELOW is the full list of the winners of the Golden Globes on Sunday (Monday in Manila) based on its official website:
Movies
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best screenplay, motion picture: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best motion picture, animated: “Coco”
Best motion picture, foreign language: “In the Fade”
Best original score, motion picture: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”
Best original song, motion picture: “This Is Me”, The Greatest Showman”
Best motion picture, drama: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Best director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Television
Best television series, drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best television series, musical or comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Best television limited series or motion made for television: “Big Little Lies”
Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”
Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award: Oprah Winfrey.
ARIC JOHN SY CUA
