Winners of Oakley Golf Cup held last May 29, at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite

Men’s Division Class A
Champion: Jeff Bernaldez 74-06 = 68
1st Runner-up: Jorge Gallent 74-05=69
2nd Runner-up: Joey Anclano 79-9=70
Men’s Division Class B
Champion: Vandolf Quizon 92-20=72
1st Runner-up: Rico Tolentino 92-20=70
2nd Runner-up: Jonjon Dela Rosa 94-22=72
Men’s Division Class C
Champion: Kim Cabatit 103-31=72
1st Runner-up:Lorenzo Dela Paz 103-27=76
2nd Runner-up: Benedicto Adorable 104-28=76
Ladies Division
Champion: Vangie Omlang 84-13=71
1st Runner-up: Sheila Ward 83-11=72
2nd Runner-up: Marissa Vergara 87-14=73
8 and Under Boys Division
Champion: Patrick Tambalque 91=92=183
1st Runner-up: Liam Valencia 99=87=186
2nd Runner-up: Armand Copok 92+98=190
3rd Runner-up: Joshua De Guzman 99+111=210
8 and Under Girls Division
Champion: Celine Abalos 98+92=190
1st Runner-up: Mikaela Delapaz 94+100=194
9 to 12 Boys Division
Champion: Sean Granada 70+77=147
1st Runner-up: Jaime Alagastro 83+83=166
2nd Runner-up: Joaquin Arenas 83+85=168
3rd Runner-up: Sebastian Arenas 85+91=176
9 to 12 Girls Division
Champion: Annika Chua 87+88=175
1st Runner-up: Theresa Delapaz 91+90=181
2nd Runner-up: Stephanie Encarnacion 10+7+112=219
13 to 18 Boys Division
Champion: Josh Jorge 76+73=149
1st Runner-up: Harry Back 84+73=157
2nd Runner-up: Joaquin Gomez 83+80=163
3rd Runner-up: Rald Sarmiento 84+79=163
13 to 18 Girls Division
Champion: Trish Lazatin 97+99=196
1st Runner-up: Sophia Encarnacion 123+113=236
2nd Runner-up: Gwyneth Torres 145+113=258
Special Awards
Jorge Gallent Longest Drive
Alan Canapi Most Accurate Drive
Nick Ratuiste Longest Putt Hole
Alex Montemayor Nearest to the Pin Hole
