    Winners of Oakley Golf Cup held last May 29, at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite

    Men’s Division Class A
    Champion: Jeff Bernaldez 74-06 = 68
    1st Runner-up: Jorge Gallent 74-05=69
    2nd Runner-up: Joey Anclano 79-9=70

    Men’s Division Class B
    Champion: Vandolf Quizon 92-20=72
    1st Runner-up: Rico Tolentino 92-20=70
    2nd Runner-up: Jonjon Dela Rosa 94-22=72

    Men’s Division Class C
    Champion: Kim Cabatit 103-31=72
    1st Runner-up:Lorenzo Dela Paz 103-27=76
    2nd Runner-up: Benedicto Adorable 104-28=76

    Ladies Division
    Champion: Vangie Omlang 84-13=71
    1st Runner-up: Sheila Ward 83-11=72
    2nd Runner-up: Marissa Vergara 87-14=73

    8 and Under Boys Division
    Champion: Patrick Tambalque 91=92=183
    1st Runner-up: Liam Valencia 99=87=186
    2nd Runner-up: Armand Copok 92+98=190
    3rd Runner-up: Joshua De Guzman 99+111=210

    8 and Under Girls Division
    Champion: Celine Abalos 98+92=190
    1st Runner-up: Mikaela Delapaz 94+100=194

    9 to 12 Boys Division
    Champion: Sean Granada 70+77=147
    1st Runner-up: Jaime Alagastro 83+83=166
    2nd Runner-up: Joaquin Arenas 83+85=168
    3rd Runner-up: Sebastian Arenas 85+91=176

    9 to 12 Girls Division
    Champion: Annika Chua 87+88=175
    1st Runner-up: Theresa Delapaz 91+90=181
    2nd Runner-up: Stephanie Encarnacion 10+7+112=219

    13 to 18 Boys Division
    Champion: Josh Jorge 76+73=149
    1st Runner-up: Harry Back 84+73=157
    2nd Runner-up: Joaquin Gomez 83+80=163
    3rd Runner-up: Rald Sarmiento 84+79=163

    13 to 18 Girls Division
    Champion: Trish Lazatin 97+99=196
    1st Runner-up: Sophia Encarnacion 123+113=236
    2nd Runner-up: Gwyneth Torres 145+113=258

    Special Awards
    Jorge Gallent Longest Drive
    Alan Canapi Most Accurate Drive
    Nick Ratuiste Longest Putt Hole
    Alex Montemayor Nearest to the Pin Hole

