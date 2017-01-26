Stamps featuring the three Filipino winners of the Miss Universe beauty pageant–first row, Gloria Diaz (1969); second row, Margarita Moran (1973); and third row, Pia Wurtzbach (2015)–were issued on Tuesday by the Philippine Postal Corporation or PhilPost for public use. A souvenir sheet (not in photo) that shows the three ladies has also been issued by PhilPost in time for the 2016 Miss Universe contest that will crown Wurtzbach’s successor in Manila on January 30. The souvenir sheet costs P100 apiece. PHOTO BY ROGER RAÑADA