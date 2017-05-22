Her winning formula for stardom

Sanya Lopez merely was part of the audience when she watched her brother Jak Roberto [one of the leading men in the current primetime series “Meant To Be”]perform in “Walang Tulugan” at a GMA Network studio five years ago.

Fast forward to 2017, she is now a household name on Philippine TV for breathing life to Dayana, one of the iconic Sang’gres in “Encantadia.”

Luck may have scored her the break she had been waiting for after the late Master Showman German “Kuya Germs” Moreno discovered her, but it is hard work that brought her stardom.

In fact, so popular is Lopez today that she was overwhelmed with the crowd that came to see her in Vancouver for the “Kapu-show: Encantahan at Saya sa Canada” on May 12 with on-screen partner, Rocco Nacino. It also marked her first trip abroad.

She had just been getting the hang of being recognized in public so it was a huge surprise when the same thing happened in Canada.

“One of the best memories that I took with me from Canada ay yung ‘pag nasa labas kami, may bumabati sa akin ng ‘Danaya,’ tapos saka nila maaalalang ‘ay, Sanya nga pala!’” she excitedly shared upon her return to Manila.

With the warm welcome of her overseas fans, she became more excited to perform on the show. In fact, got too busy preparing for it and had very little time going around, she missed seeing the famous tourist spots of the North American country.

“First time ko talaga out of the country, so I was really looking forward to seeing everything. Nasa plano talaga namin na makapag-Stanley Park, but unfortunately umuulan nung nandun kami. Pero yung mere fact na naramdaman ko yung lamig, nakapaglakad-lakad sa daan, and went to different restaurants, na-excite talaga ako!” she related.

The reward came in shortly after the Vancouver crowd showed their love and brought huge banners while screaming out her name.

Lopez enjoyed her short trip to Canada so much that she gave away plans to go back.

“Everything about the trip was an instant favorite kasi eh. Gusto ko pa sanang ma-explore ulit ang Vancouver, and mas matagal. Sinabi ko sa sarili ko, babalik-balikan ko ang Canada because I also gained new friends there.”

Now that Encantadia has ended, Lopez wants to show her deep gratitude to everyone in the show—from director Mark Reyes to her fellow actors, as well as the production team. The production not only opened a lot of new opportunities for her but also made her prove her prowess in acting. Best of all, she found new friends along the way.

She is now preparing for more challenges in her career, and vows to face them all head on.