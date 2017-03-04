Winning strategies for acquiring and retaining talents

“Maintaining a competitive advantage in today’s increasingly resource-strained global economy is more complex than ever. Change is pervasive, problematic and being pursued differently. Global HR today is doing the same thing—building a change-ready organization.”

Thus spoke Ariel Miranda, managing director of SGS Philippines, sharing the winning strategies to attract, retain and develop an organization’s most important asset—people. He was speaking at the regular Business Forum of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP).

Miranda identified the 10 top critical issues business is facing today: managing/coping with change, managing organizational change, knowledge retention, talents analytics, strategy execution/alignment, embracing change in the current culture, measuring human capital, performance management, succession planning and leadership development. Why? For SGS to fulfill its vision to grow the business and their realization that, indeed, people are most important.

They manage these critical issues through talent attraction by becoming an employer of choice, talent retention by engaging their current employees and talent development through competency development of their talent force. Specifically, they lead and inspire their people, live their values, empower and engage, encourage high performance, recognize and reward, structure work @ optimum, build capabilities, continuously improve and create sustainable success.

It is talent management for SGS and not just HR management using a talent management framework of align, acquire, develop and retain talents based and focused on business goals—strategic, operational, tactical and individual—to ensure business performance and achieve business success. This process, according to Miranda, helps employees realize the value of their efforts and contributions as aligned to the bigger goals.

Finally, Miranda said that for business to succeed, the people behind it need to know where and how the business is going, define what is talent in the organization (changing times, changing talent requirements), not just think out of the box, but remove the box and focus on meaningful and exciting strategies that are relevant to business, drive growth and success, impact the bottomline and personal- and relationship-based.

To quote Paul Valery (1871-1945), “The trouble with our times is that the future is not what it used to be….”

LET’S GO TOGETHER TO ATLANTA, Georgia, USA and attend the Association for Talent & Development International Conference and Exposition 2017 (ATD2017ICE) this May 21-24 at the Georgia World Congress Center for these reasons:

Find Real Solutions to Your Top Challenges.

ATD 2017 is an industry-defining event for talent development—there are more than 300 education sessions focused on 10 content tracks. You will learn what’s going on in the industry, find out what strategies your peers are implementing, and discover how they are tackling similar issues you are facing. In short, you’ll learn new strategies and solutions to solve some of your biggest challenges.

Meet and Learn From the Trendsetters.

Our speakers, attendees and exhibitors are at the forefront of the industry; they are the game-changers. They won’t just be presenting to you; they’ll be sitting next to you, attending sessions, and having lunch with you. This is your opportunity to find out how to stay ahead of the curve!

Networking.

Meet 10,000 of your peers (well, perhaps not all 10,000) who are also passionate about talent development. This is your chance to get up close and personal with them. You’ll walk away with a new set of contacts for collaboration and sharing best practices.

Stay Relevant.

If you want to stay relevant in your profession, you have to know the latest trends and how to implement them in your organization. With several sessions focused on innovation in each track, trendsetting speakers, and an EXPO hall filled with more than 400 suppliers offering today’s latest products and solutions, there is no better place to take the pulse of the industry than ATD 2017.

Inspire Your Team.

Take what you learn from ATD 2017 and share it with your team. You’ll have the tools and know-how to implement the latest talent development strategies. It’s not just about your personal development. By successfully using what you learn at ATD 2017, you’ll improve your organization’s bottomline!

Join our delegation for discounted conference fees. For details, please visit http://www.atdconference.org/About or write us at moje629@gmail.com.