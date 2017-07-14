Friday, July 14, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    Winsome twosomes on ‘Sunday’s Best’

    The star-studded Entertainment Editors Awards, nicknamed The Eddys, will be aired in full on Sunday night, July 16, on ABS-CBN’s “Sunday’s Best.”

    Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez

    The first of its kind movie awards, which took place at Kia Theater on July 9, earned praise for its seamless and fast-paced production mounted by Viva Live, featuring some of the most popular pairs in showbiz today.

    Hosted by the industry’s sought after emcees, father and son Edu and Luis Manzano, the show features high powered production numbers by James Reid and Nadine Lustre, and Yassi Presman and Arjo Atayde, as well as stunning presenters in Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez and Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador, and attended by real-life couples Cristine Reyes and Ali Khatibi, Rhian Ramos and Jason Choachuy, as well as FDCP chair Liza Dino and partner and National Youth Commission chair Aiza Seguerra.

    Ali Khatibi and Cristine Reyes
    James Reid and Nadine Lustre
    Hosts Edu and Luis Manzano
    Rhian Ramos and Jason Choachuy
    FDCP chair Liza Dino and partner and National Youth Commission chair Aiza Seguerra
    Klarisse De Guzman and Ogie Alcasid
    Martin Nievera and Morissette Amon
    Lorna Tolentino and Christopher de Leon
    AJ Muhlach and Phoebe Walker
    (From left) Husband and National Artist/painter Tam Austria, Mary Divine Austria, and Boy Lizaso, founder of Pamana Awards USA 2017 to 2018
