Winsome twosomes on ‘Sunday’s Best’

The star-studded Entertainment Editors Awards, nicknamed The Eddys, will be aired in full on Sunday night, July 16, on ABS-CBN’s “Sunday’s Best.”

The first of its kind movie awards, which took place at Kia Theater on July 9, earned praise for its seamless and fast-paced production mounted by Viva Live, featuring some of the most popular pairs in showbiz today.

Hosted by the industry’s sought after emcees, father and son Edu and Luis Manzano, the show features high powered production numbers by James Reid and Nadine Lustre, and Yassi Presman and Arjo Atayde, as well as stunning presenters in Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez and Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador, and attended by real-life couples Cristine Reyes and Ali Khatibi, Rhian Ramos and Jason Choachuy, as well as FDCP chair Liza Dino and partner and National Youth Commission chair Aiza Seguerra.