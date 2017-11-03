Winwyn Marquez top choice for Reina Hispanoamericana

The Philippines may be a newcomer in Reina Hispanoamericana but flag-bearer Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez is showing a powerhouse performance in the pageant.

Days before the grand coronation night on Saturday in Bolivia (Sunday morning in Manila), Marquez—the country’s first representative to the 26-year-old pageant—has bagged several awards in pre-pageant events.

Most recent of which was the Miss Ipanema award she received during Gala de la Belleza (Gala of Beauty) event. Given by the famous sandals brand, Marquez won the special award after besting several other candidates who also appeared for the brand’s promotional video.

Earlier this week, the daughter of actors Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno proved her athleticism as she was among the Top 5 for Miss Deportas Patra (Sports). Her mega-watt smile, also landed her at the Top 5 of Best Smile award.

Then there’s her Top 3 finish for Best Traditional Costume. Marquez wore the creation of Filipino designer Edwin Uy, which was inspired by the Pintados tattoos of the indigenous tribe of the Visayan Region.

Her physique and confidence in wearing a bikini did not go unnoticed as she landed in the Top 3 of Miss Silueta Philips (Miss Silhouette Philips).

Finally, the 25-year-old’s personality was made evident during Miss Personalidad Udabol where each candidate was presented and was required to answer a special jury’s question. Marquez finished as first runner up.

With these impressive performances, Marquez caught the eye of Bolivian newspaper El Deber where she was named among the early favorites of the ongoing pageant.

Reina Hispanoamericana is an annual beauty pageant celebrating Hispanic heritage, language and culture. The pageant began in 1991 and has been based ever since in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. There are 28 candidates from around the globe competing for the crown and title this year.