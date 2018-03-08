WISE WORDS, SAGE ADVICE

While soft-spoken and reserved, Landicho reminds his people to live boldly and with integrity. He shares nuggets of wisdom learned on the way to the top.
• Do things right the first time. By doing so, you don’t waste time and resources.
• No one does it alone. You need the support of everyone working together to achieve a goal. When I took on my post, I made it clear that I would not be able to do it myself and enlisted my team’s help and support.
• One of a leader’s biggest challenges is managing people—listening to them and ensuring they’re placed in positions that maximize their skills and efficiencies.
• Know where to put your money before it’s earned. When I was younger, I followed a rule of thirds. I would divide my salary: 1/3 would go to my parents, 1/3 would go straight to the bank as savings and 1/3 would be allotted for my personal spending.
• Save, save, save. Saving is a valuable lesson that my parents taught us. They would say that you don’t know when you would need it, so it’s better that you have something for those rainy days.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.