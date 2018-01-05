My wish list for 2018

(Second of two parts)

In the first part of this column-series, I enumerated as part of my wish list for the country’s agriculture sector this year the following: the need to improve the country’s Total Factor Productivity (TFP); strengthen the entrepreneurial system for agriculture; establish more “win-win” or inclusive contract arrangements between big agri-industrial companies and smallholder farmers; formulate a roadmap/strategy for agro-industrial development; establish a unified framework for major crops; and unify research and development (R&D) efforts.

So here is the continuation of my wish list.

Increase the use of technology in farms—there are many types of technology systems that can be utilized for farms to become highly productive, but Philippine agriculture remains much of carabao and plow operation, even if there have been efforts to mechanize in recent years.

Digital agriculture is among the systems that Filipino farmers and even agribusiness companies have not yet tapped. Digital agriculture harnesses information technology (IT) to increase farm productivity, linking producers to markets, and determining which type of crops are appropriate for various soil types and local climactic conditions.

Precision agriculture (PA) also largely remains untapped. PA also harnesses the power of IT but also utilizes the power of farm mechanization to make more efficient the production of crops in the field.

With precision agriculture, IT is tapped to ensure crops and soil receive the precise amounts of inputs to attain optimum productivity while protecting the environment and assuring sustainability. PA is also known as satellite agriculture (SA) that should result in as-needed farming and site-specific crop management.

Among the common technologies applied in PA are geomapping, remote sensing, integrated electronic communications, high precision positioning systems, automated steering systems, variable rate technology (VRT), and machines. So there is also a need to mechanize farms alongside the utilization of IT in modernizing farming operations.

Making farming a “sexy” undertaking – the utilization or application of digital agriculture, precision agriculture and mechanization in farming along with exporting more farm products will definitely make farming and agribusiness a “sexy” undertaking, which in turn will attract more young people to farming.

More young people joining the agriculture sector or becoming agripreneurs —farming today is not sexy, which is the reason why not many young people have chosen to work in the urban areas in the past decades. As a consequence, the average age of the Filipino farmers is 59 years old.

So how do we get more young people into farming or to become agripreneurs? The next items on my wish list will help address that issue.

Getting the new farmers

State colleges and universities (SCUs) hybridizing their curricular programs for agripreneurship—the current curricular programs of SCUs offering courses for agriculture and related courses does not address adequately the subject of entrepreneurship.

Also, there is a need for mentoring and training programs outside of the traditional learning system for aspiring agripreneurs, like the ones provided by Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Kapatid Agri Mentor Me Program (KAMMP), an initiative of Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion 3rd, which aims to assist MSMEs in scaling up and sustaining their businesses through weekly coaching and mentoring by business owners and practitioners on the different functional areas of entrepreneurship. KAMMP is a joint program of Go Negosyo and the Department of Agriculture (DA). I am one of the advisers of KAMMP.

The DA also has the Young Farmers Program (YFP), which aims to promote agripreneurship among the youth, giving them access to entrepreneurial skills and development in agriculture.

While I see the youth sector as a source of the country’s new farmers and agripreneurs, I also see the potential of educated individuals to go into farming and agribusiness. So we go to the next item in my wish list.

Wise and educated people go into farming and agribusiness—I have met a big number of people who worked in top management positions in the government and private sector who have ventured into crop production and agribusiness, putting to good use their managerial, accounting, human resources and accounting expertise, among others.

These people easily saw the potential of agriculture and agribusiness, and many of them now own highly-productive farms and viable agribusiness companies. Some of them are former officials of government agencies involved in agriculture like the DA and its agencies. And many of them were just tired of the eight- to 12-hour office grind, and ventured into farming or agribusiness. They are actually one of the new “unsung” heroes who can revive the country’s agriculture sector and bring it to greater heights.

More agri enterprises

More agri-based rural enterprises and industries be established—however, much needs to be done to create more MSMEs involved in agriculture, fishery and forestry because according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), less than 1 percent of MSMEs are involved in those industries.

So we really need more of the youth, and the wise and educated people to go into agriculture and agribusiness. These people can also help diversify the cropping system of Philippine agriculture.

Diversify crop production systems – more than 80 percent of the country’s agricultural lands are devoted to rice, corn and coconut, most of which are not highly productive or are at subsistence levels of production.

I have stated many times in my past columns that we should start devoting more lands to cash or export crops like cacao, coffee, rubber, cassava, oil palm, among others. These commodities also have greater export potential compared to rice, corn and even coconut (which is exported mostly in the form of oil).

Diversification will also result in more farm exports for the country, which is the next item in my wish list.

The Philippines export more farm products—at present, the country can only boast of bananas and coconut (mostly in the form of oil) as its top farm exports generating more than $1 billion each annually in export receipts.

On the other hand, Asean countries like Thailand has 13 farm exports earning more than $1 billion each a year; Vietnam has seven; and Indonesia has five.

If the country can increase its farm exports through diversification of cropping systems and value-adding, that would grant the next item on my wish list.

Reduce poverty, especially in the countryside—PSA data show the country’s overall poverty rate in 2015 was 21.6 percent, and 30.0 percent for rural. On the other hand, for 2013 Thailand’s poverty rate is 10.5 percent and rural poverty rate 13.9 percent, according to World Bank statistics.

Some of the items in my wish list to help address rural poverty that I already enumerated include: increase the number of MSMEs in the agriculture, fishery and foresty industries; increase technology utilization in farms; SCUs hybridizing their curricular programs for agripreneurship; diversifying cropping systems; and increasing the country’s farm exports.

I would like to add one more item: increase value adding.

Value adding is utilizing technology and innovation to create more products from raw farm produce, either in semi-processed form for industries and processed or finished form for the consumer market.

There are more items in my wish list but let me enumerate some of them, most of which are explanatory: Make the country’s farming sector climate smart, with the power of science and technology; put into place programs and projects for rainwater harvesting; and produce more jobs from agriculture, which should be the result if most of the items on my wish list come to fruition.

If most of the items on my wish list become a reality, the Philippine agriculture sector can grow from four to five percent annually. More importantly, the growth would be inclusive or will also benefit smallholders and the rural economy in general.

Can I ask for more? My columns for this year will also answer that question.