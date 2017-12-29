My wish list for 2018

(First of two parts)

I recently went over the latest report of The Global Food Security Index (GFSI) that was developed by The Economist Intelligence Unit with backing from DuPont. And I must say that I was not surprised on its findings on the Philippines.

My column published in The Manila Times on October 27, 2016 entitled “Food Security vs Food Self Sufficiency” actually discussed last year’s GFSI findings, and I also stated that I was not surprised by its findings. So what is really wrong with the country’s agriculture sector?

A respected colleague of mine Dr. Rolando Dy made an analysis of the 2017 GFSI and I will discuss some of them here, as they also point to a need to do something drastic for the Philippine agriculture sector.

Although the latest report did not paint a sordid picture of the country’s agriculture sector, much has to be done to make the Philippines truly “food secure” as opposed to “food self-sufficient.” As I stated in my column on October 27 last year, food security should not be equated with food self-sufficiency, because the latter is about producing food stocks locally, which does not really equate to food security if a greater portion of the population cannot afford to buy nutritious and safe food.

So based on the latest GFSI, the most food secure nation in Asean is Singapore, with a global rank of No. 19 followed by Malaysia at No. 43. Singapore obviously does not have an agriculture sector, but its high per capita income of $73,168 and its ability to import quality food stocks, store them and make them available to its population explains its high ranking in the 2017 GFSI.

On the other hand, countries in Southeast Asia that export rice like Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar ranked low in the latest GFSI ranking, or at No. 53, 64, 84 and 80, respectively. Rice producing countries that also import the staple, like Indonesia and the Philippines, were ranked lower or at No. 73 and 79, respectively.

The 2017 GFSI also included a “new environmental criteria,” according to Dr. Dy, or Natural Resources and Resilience (NRR) that ranks a country’s readiness to deal with issues related to sustainable utilization of natural resources and climate change. Dr. Dy said the Philippines is grouped with Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam when it comes to countries that are worse off in terms of NRR, while Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Cambodia ranked higher in NRR, also when it comes to Asean countries.

Dr. Dy said that overall, the Philippines ranked sixth among Southeast Asian countries, and seventh among nine countries in affordability and availability, as well as NRR. When it comes to quality and safety for food, the country ranked fifth.

I can discuss the solutions so the country will improve its ranking in the next GFSI, but since the New Year is just around the corner and for the sake of not sounding too technical, I will instead list down my wishes for the country’s agriculture sector next year, which if all granted or realized will surely make the Philippines one of the most food secure countries in the world.

MY WISH LIST

Improve the country’s Total Factor Productivity (TFP) – according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Philippines has a low TFP at 1.87 percent from 2001 to 2013. While that is a big improvement over the 0.18 percent during the 1980s and 0.53 percent during the 1990s, the country still lags behind its Asean counterparts like Malaysia (2.85 percent from 2001 to 2013) and Vietnam (2.53 percent from 2001 to 2013).

According to USDA, TFP is the most informative measure of long-term agricultural productivity.

The country’s TFP can be improved by introducing more technology and innovation, mechanization and affordable credit, into the farming sector, most especially for smallholders. Also, there should be mentoring and training programs for smallholder farmers and fisher folk, and agripreneurs. More on those later in this column-series.

Strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem for agriculture – if the country had more agripreneurs, more wealth could be created from the farming sector and the rural areas. Agripreneurs, as compared to typical smallholder farmers, can see beyond production at the farm level, and are able to spot market opportunities here and abroad, and go into value adding or producing semi-processed products for industries or finished products for the consumer market.

More “win-win” or inclusive contract arrangements between big agri-industrial companies and smallholder farmers – more big companies involved in agribusiness are forming mutually-beneficial partnerships or arrangements with smallholder cooperatives/farmers, which assure the smallholders get a more equitable share of the fruits of production. Among these companies are Nestle Philippines, San Miguel Food Products Inc., Sumifru, Dole Philippines, Del Monte Philippines, SL Agritech and Prasad Seeds Philippines Inc., of which I am the strategic adviser. For 2018, I wish to see more big agribusiness companies forging mutually-beneficial partnerships with smallholders.

Formulate a roadmap/strategy for agro-industrial development – we can hardly call the Philippine farming sector modernized or industrialized; in fact, it is very backward compared to our counterparts in Asean. One reason for this is the lack of a roadmap/strategy that will set the policy framework to increase the mechanization level of the country’s farming sector that now stands at about 1.0 horsepower per hectare, or below China and South Korea’s levels, which is about 4.0 hp/ha. Also, there is a need to diversify to crops that have export potential in raw or processed form like mango, cassava, rubber, cacao, coffee, among others. I must also say that too much resources are being devoted to rice and corn cultivation, and still, many farmers of those two crops are mired in poverty.

UNIFYING EFFORTS

Established a unified framework – while there are individual programs/projects for various commodities outside of rice and corn, there is still no unified program to improve the production of major crops and commodities in the Philippines, and how to develop markets for them. Also, there is no clear policy direction that will facilitate the creation of more micro, small and medium enterprises in the agriculture sector, especially in the rural areas. When it comes to markets, I hardly see any real effort to market Philippine farm products abroad, and to help those producing them comply with the strict quality and safety standards of countries that can buy various agricultural products from us.

Unify research and development (R&D) efforts – when it comes to R&D for agriculture, what I currently see are fragmented efforts that mostly result in outputs that smallholder farmers and industry have no use of. What we need is a unified R&D effort among state colleges and universities (SCUs) offering agriculture and forestry courses, agencies concerned with agriculture, the agro-industrial complex, international agencies, and even smallholder farmers. So we should end the practice of just allowing scientists and researchers to conduct research based solely on their views, or not taking into account on what smallholder farmers and the industry really needs.

In the second part of this column-series, I will continue with my wish list for 2018 that will include matters related to increasing the use of technology in farming, SCUs hybridizing their curricular programs for agripreneurship, engaging the youth in farming, attaining climate resilient agriculture, and tapping the power of digital agriculture.

Till then, Happy New Year to the followers of this column and to all stakeholders in the country’s agriculture sector, most especially the smallholders.