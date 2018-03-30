With few scientists, PH lacks readiness for growth

First of two parts

THE Philippines is one of several countries with a dearth of scientists who can help the country achieve long-term economic growth and social change.

In the Global Competitiveness Report produced by the World Economic Forum (WEF), a non-profit Swiss organization, the Philippines maintained its 83rd rank out of 137 countries in 2017 in terms of technological readiness for future growth.

The Philippines scored 4.6 out of 7 in an executive opinion survey that asked, “To what extent are the latest technologies available in your country?” Experts were asked to rank the countries from a scale of 1 as the lowest and 7 as the highest.

A lot of factors can be blamed for the country’s technological unpreparedness, among them inadequate support for Filipino scientists, according to Cleng Julve, deputy secretary general of the Advocates of Science and Technology for the People (Agham).

“In the Philippines, there is little regard for scientific research, which has a big economic potential to contribute to the country,” Julve told The Manila Times in an interview.

Julve cited the standard of cultural agency United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) that a country must allot an equivalent of 2 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) to science and research spending.

She said the Philippines allots only 0.14 percent of its GDP to science and research.

“We did not even reach 1 percent,” Julve added.

The Agham group also chastised Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. for his statement that no Filipino scientist can do scientific research at the Philippine Rise, or Benham Rise.

“Harry Roque’s statement that no Filipino can do scientific research at the Benham Rise is an insult to Filipino scientists who have braved the deep oceans despite inadequate support and funding from the Philippine government,” the group had said in a statement.

Benham Rise hosts 62 species of fish and other marine species, of which 16 indicate that the undersea region’s coral reefs are in excellent condition.

“Why can’t the government allot funds for these initiatives? Budget for military spending, debt services are big anyway. Our scientists get little financial support from them,” Julve said.

Conducting marine research costs P100,000 per day for the vessel’s fuel alone, she said, adding, a 15-day expedition can amount to as much as P2 million.

Back in November 2017, only P100 million was endorsed for allocation by the House of Representatives to the survey mapping of Benham Rise alone.

When it comes to spending on science-based solutions for the agriculture sector, former Agrarian Reform chief William Dar said the country needed to level up, also citing the need to spend more for research spending based on the recommendation of Unesco.

“Developing countries like the Philippines must prioritize and increase investments, as the country’s research and development spending remains much lower than others even as a percentage of their GDP alone, a common measure of the commitment to productivity and innovation,” said Dar, a columnist of The Manila Times who headed the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) from 2000 to 2014.

Dar added that educational institutions should also increase their advocacy of research and development programs “to heighten their importance in the current labor force and in society in general.”