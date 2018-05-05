With no courage of their convictions, diplomats plot recapture of the DFA

First word

THE letter allegedly sent by a group of career diplomats to President Duterte could be a deception, calculated to destroy public confidence in the leadership of Alan Peter Cayetano of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), by using the standoff in Philippine-Kuwait relations as a wedge.

Those who thought the letter would be a torch of hope for the DFA and the nation’s foreign service should brace themselves for a shocking twist.

The careerists have “no courage of their convictions.” The letter talks righteously of principles, but they are too craven to admit authorship. They have kept their identities safely hidden. There’s an allegation that former foreign affairs secretary Alberto del Rosario is their mentor, but it’s doubtful whether he will acknowledge his role.

Star scoop or fake news

According to my colleague Rigoberto Tiglao in his column yesterday, the self-styled careerists have inflicted on the reading public a cleverly laid piece of fake news. He branded the group as a Yellow cabal plotting to regain control of the DFA.

The group released their fake statement only to the Philippine Star, through its veteran foreign affairs reporter Pia Lee-Brago, who in the past has served as a shill for their intrigues. They inveigled the Star to serve as messenger on the ruse that it would be scoring a scoop.

I was among those taken in by the Star’s report. I quoted it extensively in my column last Thursday, believing the letter was genuine, that it was indeed sent to the president, and that real career members of our foreign service were involved in the statement. None of these have been proven true.

Brago should defend her exclusive report and attest to its veracity, under pain of losing all credibility as a reporter. She should identify the clandestine characters who concocted this hoax. The Star should stand by its story or demand satisfaction from the manipulators.

The alleged statement does not qualify even as a manifesto. A manifesto, by definition, is a public declaration of intent or policy by a party, government or movement.

It’s fitting to charge the hoaxers as having “no courage of their convictions.” The phrase, “the courage of one’s convictions,” means to take a stand for one’s principles in a way that involves real courage, admirable courage in public affairs.

It will be tempting for Cayetano to claim that the cowardliness of the letter’s authors signify vindication for him and his staff, but it does not.

The bungling of our relations with Kuwait is real and the violations of the Gulf state’s sovereignty are irrefutable. The extraction by DFA teams of Filipino domestic workers in Kuwait and the posting of the offensive videos are altogether too brazen and insulting to waive aside.

These transgressions, as I discussed last Thursday, are the result of “diplomacy by dilettantism” and by dangerous amateurs.

Secretary Cayetano and Ambassador Villa are diplomatic amateurs. And so are all the DFA officers that Cayetano appointed to choice positions in the DFA. None of them has apparently gone through the rigors of training for the foreign service, of spending a time in area studies, or of acquiring fluency in a foreign language.

The difficulty of passing the foreign service examinations is well-known. Only sycophancy and patronage have found them easy to hurdle. American rejects

Cayetano’s reversion

An American reader has written me to express his objection to my suggestion that Alan Peter Cayetano should revert to being an American.

Reader David C. Weiser wrote on May 3. 2018: “Speaking only for myself — Yes, Cayetano et al., are most definitely liabilities. Here, in the Republic of the Philippines … or anywhere else.

“I don’t want Cayetano to revert to being an American! We have enough problems, and certainly have no use for him, either.”

There is no selling him the idea that the Philippines’ loss will be America’s gain.

Robredo charges fake news

As the vice-presidential vote recount steadily reduces her electoral lead to nothing, Vice President Leni Robredo is turning to fake news as her strategy in warding off the inevitable.

An insider in the Presidential Electoral Tribunal has disclosed that in the official recount for the 2016 vice- presidential race, the lead of Robredo over Bongbong Marcos has been reduced by more than 21,000 votes.

Besides the 50-percent threshold for the recount that initially cost Robredo over 5,000 votes, the source said the significant reduction in her lead was attributed to other votes that were found unacceptable under PET rules.

The PET recount, which started April 2, has so far covered only one-sixth of the total precincts in the three pilot provinces after one month of the manual recount.

The revisors have completed the manual recount of votes in 16 towns of Camarines Sur, namely, Baao, Balatan, Bato, Buhi, Bula, Camaligan, Canaman, Ocampo, Gainza, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Magarao, Pili, Presentacion, Sangay and San Fernando.

They have yet to complete the revision in 17 more towns and two cities in Camarines Sur, Robredo’s home province.

Apart from Camarines Sur, the two other pilot provinces identified by Marcos in his protest against Robredo are Iloilo and Negros Oriental.

The results from the pilot provinces will help PET decide whether the recount will proceed to other provinces contested by Marcos. In his protest, Marcos contested the results in a total of 132,446 precincts in 39,221 clustered precincts covering 27 provinces and cities.

Various questions have arisen in the PET revision of votes that point to difficulties for Robredo.

Revisors found wet ballot boxes, unused or excess ballots with shaded votes for Robredo, missing audit logs and missing voters’ receipts in Camarines Sur towns.

Robredo won the vice-presidential race in the May 2016 polls with 14,418,817 votes, or 263,473 more than Marcos’ 14,155,344 votes

Saying that any change or reversal in the vote count would be fake news will strike the tribunal as untenable.

“This is propaganda meant to condition the minds of the public,” Robredo charged. “This is fake news.”

The argument is all wet like the wet ballots. Soon, there will be no need for pretense. The real vice president of the Republic will be known.

yenmakabenta@yahoo.com