Without Any Reason

BY JESSIE ISAIAH RAYMUNDO

When you look at the naked

sky, legs crossed, an arm covering

an eye, the inevitable charms

fated nudity in disguise. I shift

my lens to opposite directions

but, to no avail, it always returns,

in black and white focus,

like boats propelled by oars, to you.

You never leave a gaze unfixed

on its subject. If there’s anything,

you say, your childhood piano lessons

have taught you, it’s how to manipulate

distorted arpeggios with your fingers.

An instrument only insists heirlooms

be consumed by flames; a love too much

like ours. In this city, weeks breathe

innermost thoughts we never wanted

to admit, regular passengers complain

on rotten trains, killings are normalized

like forgotten names, gazes are given

unreturned. Finally, a lover demands:

listen to the projection of my heart-

beat murmuring like rain.