Sunday, April 16, 2017
    Without Any Reason

    0
    on The Sunday Times Magazine

    BY JESSIE ISAIAH RAYMUNDO

    ILLUSTRATION BY PERRY GIL MALLARI

    When you look at the naked
    sky, legs crossed, an arm covering
    an eye, the inevitable charms

    fated nudity in disguise. I shift
    my lens to opposite directions
    but, to no avail, it always returns,

     

    in black and white focus,
    like boats propelled by oars, to you.
    You never leave a gaze unfixed

    on its subject. If there’s anything,
    you say, your childhood piano lessons
    have taught you, it’s how to manipulate

    distorted arpeggios with your fingers.
    An instrument only insists heirlooms
    be consumed by flames; a love too much

    like ours. In this city, weeks breathe
    innermost thoughts we never wanted
    to admit, regular passengers complain

    on rotten trains, killings are normalized
    like forgotten names, gazes are given
    unreturned. Finally, a lover demands:

    listen to the projection of my heart-
    beat murmuring like rain.

