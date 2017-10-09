Witness in hazing death of law student surfaces, tags Solano, 2 others

A WITNESS in the case involving the hazing death of a freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas surfaced at the Manila Police District (MPD) on Monday to give his testimony.

The witness, a tricycle driver who requested that his name be withheld because of an ongoing investigation, said he saw a body wrapped in white linen being carried by three male individuals from the Aegis Juris Law Resources Center onto a red Mitsubishi Strada about 8 a.m. on September 17.

He said he did not know that it was Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd until the newscast in the afternoon of the same day.

“I was turning to Laong-Laan when I noticed three male individuals coming from Aegis Juris Law Resources Center carrying a white linen and placed it inside the red Strada,” the witness told investigators.

The witness identified John Paul Solano who was riding a single motorcycle. He said Solano was one of the three. The two others were the pickup driver and a man in red shirt who walked away after the van left for the hospital, he said.

“I could recognize the one wearing a striped shirt and on a single motorcycle while the two others carried the man wrapped in linen,” he said in Filipino.

The witness came to the MPD last October 5 but the visit was kept away from the media.

Investigation showed that the hazing incident took place inside the Aegis Juris house near the corner of Navarra and Laong-Laan streets between Saturday evening and early morning of Sunday.

Eighteen persons, including Solano, were charged before the Department of Justice (DOJ) for violating the anti-hazing law.

Except for Solano and Jason Adolfo Robiños, none of the members or officials of the Aegis Juris has come forward.

Ralph Trangia, another member of the Aegis Juris and who allegedly helped Solano take Castillo to the hospital that Sunday, fled to the United States and was now the subject of a manhunt by the International Police (Interpol).

Castillo was laid to rest last Sept 27.

