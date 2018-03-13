Witness identifies ‘killer’ of Bislig broadcaster

A witness had identified the alleged killer of radio broadcaster Christopher Lozada who was shot dead in October last year.

Joel Sy Egco, executive director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS), said the witness pointed to Rolly Mahilum as the gunman.

Mahilum is a driver and close aide of the family of Bislig City, Surigao del Sur Mayor Librado Navarro, Egco said.

“On February 25, 2018, while browsing through the pictures of Mr. Lozada on the laptop computer of one of the late victim’s staff, the witness, who is now in our custody, the principal eyewitness in the case, came across the photo of this man whom he identified without doubt as the man who shot Lozada,” Egco said.

Egco said the government will file charges against Mahilum “immediately.”

“Rest assured that we are doing this because we are sincere, the government is sincere in running after anybody or anyone who maims, who threatens and who kills journalists, especially during the time of President Rodrigo Duterte,” Egco said.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said the development shows the government’s desire to protect journalists.

“We value the right of life and that is why the office of Usec. Egco was created precisely to deal with the issue of

impunity, to prevent and to safeguard the lives of media personnel,” Roque said.

Lozada, known as a “fearless” broadcaster, hosted the news commentary program “Kuskos, Batikos” (Thrum, Thump) radio program in Bislig’s Prime Broadcasting Network.

He was killed in an ambush near his residence on October 25, 2017. His live-in partner Faith Tuyco Indog was wounded in the incident.