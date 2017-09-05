Witness tags 2 cops in Kian slay, says there was no shootout

A WITNESS in the killing of a senior high school student in Caloocan City in August insisted that there was no shootout between the victim and police.

At the resumption of the inquiry by the Senate public order and dangerous drugs committee on the death of Kian de los Santos on Tuesday, the witness, identified only as “MC”, pointed to Police Officer 3 (PO3) Arnel Oares and PO1 Jeremias Pereda as having dragged the teen to a dimly lit area near her house.

MC told the committee that she was about to buy rice and a cigarette when she saw the two dragging another person, who later turned out to be de los Santos.

She also said that there were three police officers but she was on able to identify the two.

‘Yung dalawa, may hawak sa leeg (ni Kian) hindi nagpaputok. ‘Yung nasa likod lang po nagpapaputok kasi ‘yung may hawak, busy sila hawak si Kian (The two were holding Kian in the neck; they did not fire their gun. The one at the back was the one who fired the shots),” the witness said.

She was not able to identify the shooter but described him as the one wearing a jacket, carrying a bag and holding the gun.

De los Santos was shot dead during an anti-drug operation by Caloocan police on August 16.

Police claimed that de los Santos was a drug courier but which his parents denied.

De los Santos is one of the growing number of victims in President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

Human rights advocates here and abroad have denounced the killings resulting from the anti-drug campaign. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA