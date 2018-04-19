WKF chastises karate NSA

The World Karate Federation (WKF) has announced that it is no longer recognizing the Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) as an official national sports association (NSA).

WKF President Antonio Espinos informed PKF president Joey Romasanta of the decision through an official letter dated April 17.

“It’s a good development and a good start for Philippine karate because the WKF has withdrawn its recognition from those people who destroyed Philippine karate,” Jayson Ramil Macaalay told The Manila Times through a text message. “This is the decision that we’ve been waiting for. We finally got justice.”

Macaalay was one of the six PKF karatekas that filed a complaint against PKF secretary-general Raymond Lee Reyes for allegedly short-changing them. The Philippine Sports Commission has allocated a training allowance of $1,800 to each of the 12 athletes and two coaches who went to Germany last July 20 to August 9 to prepare for the Malaysia SEA Games.

The group alleged that Reyes only gave them $470 each but were asked to sign receipts stating that $1,800 was disbursed to each member of the delegation.

Macaalay, with fellow PKF karatekas Engene Stone Dagohoy, Mae Soriano, Rexor Tacay, John Paul Bejar, Miyuki Tacay and OJ Delos Santos were removed from the Philippine team after filing a complaint against Reyes.

“Instead of helping us, they (PKF) eventually removed us from the Philippine team and that demoralized us,” added Macaalay.

Romasanta said they would appeal the case to the WKF in November in Madrid.

“We’re not given a chance to explain ourselves so I smell conspiracy here. It is a pure politics and they want to form a new association. Bakit paparusahan ang buong association if ever si Raymond (Reyes) lang ang my kasalanan? We are going to appeal in accordance with the directive of the WKF.”