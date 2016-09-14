WNCAA futsal attracts more participants

Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (WNCAA) Season 47 futsal tournament drew more participation from its member schools based on the kickoff of its new season at the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) gym on Sunday.

“When we did the introductory for futsal, we invite those schools interested and see the game so that’s the way of allowing them to feel the goal, then allowing them to play by themselves. That’s why we have now the number of participants,” WNCAA Executive Director Vivian Manila said in a phone interview.

Last season’s participants in the sport were De La Salle Santiago Zobel School (DLSZ), Assumption College San Lorenzo (ACSL), Miriam College (MC), and Saint Paul College Pasig (SPCP) in the juniors division, and Rizal Technological University (RTU), Philippine Women’s University (PWU), ACSL, and UA&P in the seniors division.

“We encouraged them to watch the game because we were almost planning to set apart futsal. Because when we started it, there were only four until more high schools, they fell in love with futsal and so they joined. I asked the Philippine Football Federation to help us look for coaches. Until we already notice it was a growing event for WNCAA,” Manila added.

This season, Saint Pedro Poveda College (SPPC), La Salle College Antipolo (LSCA), San Beda College Alabang (SBCA), and St. Jude Catholic School (SJCS) joined futsal’s juniors division, while MC, SBCA and Centro Escolar University showed support in the seniors division.

“Actually, we wanted it to open it in the midgets because there were some schools saying, why don’t we allow midgets to also play futsal. So we will see because schools have their gym where they can play futsal,” Manila said.

Eight years ago, WNCAA’s futsal was played at the Emilio Aguinaldo College gym.

“We can just play it at an indoor venue while in football, we need a bigger space which most of the schools do not have. So we just choose futsal because they can play in a basketball court,” Manila concluded.